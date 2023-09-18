Arrest handcuffs
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Sept. 11 — Sunday, Sept. 17.

9/11

Burglary, second degree-miscellaneous: Cambridge Street NW.

Theft by deception, first degree- cash: no location reported.

Harassment: no location reported.

9/12

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-leaf blower: 4th Street SW.

9/13

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle- wallet and contents: 3rd Avenue SE.

Harassment: 5th Street SW.

9/14

Theft of property, first degree-cash: no location reported.

Criminal mischief, first degree-damaged property: Yutaka, Hwy. 157.

9/15

Criminal mischief, third degree-damaged windshield: 2nd Way NE.

Harassing communications: no location reported.

Harassment: Swafford Road SW.

Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to a 2013 Honda Accord: no location reported.

9/16

Harassing communications: no location reported.

9/17

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Sept. 11 — Sunday, Sept. 17:

9/11

Failure to appear- harassment, male, 27, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Receiving stolen property: female, 32, of Cullman, arrested in Dodge City.

9/12

Failure to appear- driving while license revoked, two counts; driving under the influence; driving without a license; switched tag; insurance violation; failure to yield from private property: male, 34, of Warrior, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Public intoxication: female, 41, of Falkville, arrested on 4th Street SW/Donauer Drive SW.

Failure to appear- driving without a license; insurance violation: male, 29, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.

9/13

Failure to appear- unauthorized use of a vehicle: male, 44, of Eden, NC, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts: female, 58, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Driving under the influence: female, 62, of Cullman, arrested on 5th Street SW.

9/14

Menacing; disorderly conduct; resisting arrest: male, 56, of Cullman, arrested on St. Joseph Street NW.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 44, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 27, of Logan, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- insurance violation: male, 31, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Criminal mischief, first degree: male, 44, of Winchester, IN, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Criminal mischief, third degree: male, 47, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Street SW/Rosemont Avenue.

9/15

Failure to appear- insurance violation: female, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree; domestic violence, third degree, two counts; harassment; disorderly conduct, two counts; false information given to law enforcement; driving while license suspended, two counts; failure to signal; public intoxication; criminal trespassing, third degree, nine counts: female, 32, of Blountsville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; criminal trespassing, first degree: male, 54, of Arab, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

9/16

Driving under the influence: female, 35, of Vinemont, arrested on 4th Street SW/Rosemont Avenue SW.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 46, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, three counts; expired tag, two counts; driving while license revoked; driving without a license, two counts: male, 34, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.

Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: male, 29, of Somerville, arrested on Olive Street SW.

Failure to appear- receiving stolen property, fourth degree: male, 58, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

9/17

Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 32, of Tuscaloosa, arrested on 4th Street SW.

Grand Jury indictment- theft of property, third degree: female, 50, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Public intoxication: female, 30, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Sept. 11 — Sunday, Sept. 17:

9/11

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence: Hwy. 69 S.

Domestic violence: County Road 384.

Unlawful possession of marijuana: 2nd Avenue NW.

Domestic violence: County Road 544.

Domestic violence; interference with a domestic violence emergency call: County Road 403.

9/12

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 437.

Harassment: County Road 609.

9/13

Burglary: County Road 223.

Harassment: Hwy. 69 N.

Domestic violence; menacing: County Road 665.

Resisting arrest: County Road 1043.

Criminal mischief; harassment: County Road 1535.

Theft of property: 10th Street SE, Garden City.

Dog bite: County Road 1117.

9/14

Domestic violence: County Road 656.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: I-65 NB/mm 305.

Theft of property: Hwy. 91.

Theft of property: Hwy. 278 E.

Criminal mischief: County Road 933.

9/15

Assault: Patton Drive.

Violation of a protection order: County Road 1435.

Assault: County Road 1760.

Burglary: County Road 310.

Domestic violence: County Road 1282.

Unlawful possession of marijuana; attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 89.

Criminal surveillance: Leonard Road.

Sell/distribute dangerous drugs: County Road 222.

Domestic violence: County Road 1568.

Harassment: County Road 1141.

Theft of property: County Road 478.

Theft of property; ex-felon in possession of a firearm; unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 1142.

Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 91.

9/16

Assault: County Road 117.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; promoting prison contraband: Beech Avenue SE.

Theft of property: County Road 1237.

Assault: County Road 48.

Dog bite: County Road 1352.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 69 S.

Theft of property: County Road 1107.

Criminal mischief: Hwy. 69 S.

Theft of property: Hwy. 69 S.

9/17

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 1716.

Domestic violence: County Road 1178.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Sept. 11 — Sunday, Sept. 17:

9/11

Failure to appear- failure to immunize dog/cat for rabies; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 58, arrested at the Hanceville Police Department.

Possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 43, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW/Mitchell Road NW.

Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 26, arrested on Hwy. 278 E/County Road 1742.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 28, arrested at Johnson’s Crossing.

Probation revoked- burglary-residence (force): male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; using false identity to avoid/hinder prosecution; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 31, arrested at Joppa Sunoco.

Simple assault (family); interference with a domestic violence emergency call: male, 27, arrested on County Road 403.

9/12

Auto theft; burglary-non-residence (force): male, 21, arrested in Cullman.

Criminal mischief-damage to business property; possession of burglars tools; failure to appear- unauthorized use of auto-no force (joyriding): male, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of marijuana, first degree: male, 24, arrested at Dodge City Chevron.

Failure to appear- burglary-residence (no force): male, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- no seat belt: male, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

9/13

Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft), two counts; harassing communications: male, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 39, arrested on County Road 437.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Public intoxication: male, 33, arrested on County Road 1114.

Resisting arrest; public intoxication: male, 44, arrested on County Road 1043.

Probation violation- auto theft: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Harassment: male, 41, arrested on Hwy. 31.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace/affray: male, 30, arrested in Tuscaloosa County.

9/14

Theft-firearms: male, 31, arrested on County Road 1371.

Probation violation-unlawful possession of a controlled substance: male, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Permitting dogs to run at large: male, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Probation violation- burglary-residence (force): male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Sale of stolen property, less than $500: female, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 53, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 29, arrested on I-65 NB/mm 305.

Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or 0.08 percent or more by weight; driving on the wrong side of the road: female, 42, arrested on County Road 437/County Road 431.

Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 64, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

9/15

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Identity theft; using false identity; failure to appear- failure/refusal to display insurance: male, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Sell/distribute methamphetamine: female, 25, arrested on County Road 222.

Violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 56, arrested on County Road 1435.

Domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: male, 37, arrested on County Road 1658.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 23, arrested on Hwy. 91/County Road 504.

Failure to appear- Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; public intoxication; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises; disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace/affray: female, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 20, arrested on County Road 1282.

Possession of marijuana, second degree; attempting to elude a police officer: male, 21, arrested on County Road 109.

Possession of marijuana, second degree; theft-firearms; theft from residence; ex-felon in possession of a firearm: male, 32, arrested on County Road 1142.

9/16

Theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: male, 64, arrested on County Road 1226.

Failure to appear- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 27, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69/County Road 1655.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended; no seat belt: male, 41, arrested on Hwy. 69.

Theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: female, 44, arrested on County Road 1226.

Possession of methamphetamine; promote prison contraband (drugs): male, 58, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

9/17

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 47, arrested on County Road 431.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 26, arrested on County Road 1178.

Negotiating worthless instrument: female, 50, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Unauthorized use of auto-no force (joyriding): male, 43, arrested on Hwy. 31.

Permitting dogs to run at large: male, 52, arrested on County Road 1605/County Road 1613.

Probation violation- burglary-residence (no force); theft-miscellaneous, two counts: male, 54, arrested on Hwy. 69.

