Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Sept. 11 — Sunday, Sept. 17.
9/11
Burglary, second degree-miscellaneous: Cambridge Street NW.
Theft by deception, first degree- cash: no location reported.
Harassment: no location reported.
9/12
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-leaf blower: 4th Street SW.
9/13
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle- wallet and contents: 3rd Avenue SE.
Harassment: 5th Street SW.
9/14
Theft of property, first degree-cash: no location reported.
Criminal mischief, first degree-damaged property: Yutaka, Hwy. 157.
9/15
Criminal mischief, third degree-damaged windshield: 2nd Way NE.
Harassing communications: no location reported.
Harassment: Swafford Road SW.
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to a 2013 Honda Accord: no location reported.
9/16
Harassing communications: no location reported.
9/17
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Sept. 11 — Sunday, Sept. 17:
9/11
Failure to appear- harassment, male, 27, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Receiving stolen property: female, 32, of Cullman, arrested in Dodge City.
9/12
Failure to appear- driving while license revoked, two counts; driving under the influence; driving without a license; switched tag; insurance violation; failure to yield from private property: male, 34, of Warrior, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: female, 41, of Falkville, arrested on 4th Street SW/Donauer Drive SW.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; insurance violation: male, 29, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
9/13
Failure to appear- unauthorized use of a vehicle: male, 44, of Eden, NC, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts: female, 58, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: female, 62, of Cullman, arrested on 5th Street SW.
9/14
Menacing; disorderly conduct; resisting arrest: male, 56, of Cullman, arrested on St. Joseph Street NW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 44, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 27, of Logan, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: male, 31, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal mischief, first degree: male, 44, of Winchester, IN, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Criminal mischief, third degree: male, 47, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Street SW/Rosemont Avenue.
9/15
Failure to appear- insurance violation: female, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree; domestic violence, third degree, two counts; harassment; disorderly conduct, two counts; false information given to law enforcement; driving while license suspended, two counts; failure to signal; public intoxication; criminal trespassing, third degree, nine counts: female, 32, of Blountsville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; criminal trespassing, first degree: male, 54, of Arab, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9/16
Driving under the influence: female, 35, of Vinemont, arrested on 4th Street SW/Rosemont Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 46, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, three counts; expired tag, two counts; driving while license revoked; driving without a license, two counts: male, 34, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: male, 29, of Somerville, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property, fourth degree: male, 58, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9/17
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 32, of Tuscaloosa, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Grand Jury indictment- theft of property, third degree: female, 50, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Public intoxication: female, 30, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Sept. 11 — Sunday, Sept. 17:
9/11
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence: Hwy. 69 S.
Domestic violence: County Road 384.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: 2nd Avenue NW.
Domestic violence: County Road 544.
Domestic violence; interference with a domestic violence emergency call: County Road 403.
9/12
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 437.
Harassment: County Road 609.
9/13
Burglary: County Road 223.
Harassment: Hwy. 69 N.
Domestic violence; menacing: County Road 665.
Resisting arrest: County Road 1043.
Criminal mischief; harassment: County Road 1535.
Theft of property: 10th Street SE, Garden City.
Dog bite: County Road 1117.
9/14
Domestic violence: County Road 656.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: I-65 NB/mm 305.
Theft of property: Hwy. 91.
Theft of property: Hwy. 278 E.
Criminal mischief: County Road 933.
9/15
Assault: Patton Drive.
Violation of a protection order: County Road 1435.
Assault: County Road 1760.
Burglary: County Road 310.
Domestic violence: County Road 1282.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 89.
Criminal surveillance: Leonard Road.
Sell/distribute dangerous drugs: County Road 222.
Domestic violence: County Road 1568.
Harassment: County Road 1141.
Theft of property: County Road 478.
Theft of property; ex-felon in possession of a firearm; unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 1142.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 91.
9/16
Assault: County Road 117.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; promoting prison contraband: Beech Avenue SE.
Theft of property: County Road 1237.
Assault: County Road 48.
Dog bite: County Road 1352.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 69 S.
Theft of property: County Road 1107.
Criminal mischief: Hwy. 69 S.
Theft of property: Hwy. 69 S.
9/17
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 1716.
Domestic violence: County Road 1178.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Sept. 11 — Sunday, Sept. 17:
9/11
Failure to appear- failure to immunize dog/cat for rabies; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 58, arrested at the Hanceville Police Department.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 43, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW/Mitchell Road NW.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 26, arrested on Hwy. 278 E/County Road 1742.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 28, arrested at Johnson’s Crossing.
Probation revoked- burglary-residence (force): male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; using false identity to avoid/hinder prosecution; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 31, arrested at Joppa Sunoco.
Simple assault (family); interference with a domestic violence emergency call: male, 27, arrested on County Road 403.
9/12
Auto theft; burglary-non-residence (force): male, 21, arrested in Cullman.
Criminal mischief-damage to business property; possession of burglars tools; failure to appear- unauthorized use of auto-no force (joyriding): male, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of marijuana, first degree: male, 24, arrested at Dodge City Chevron.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (no force): male, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- no seat belt: male, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
9/13
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft), two counts; harassing communications: male, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 39, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: male, 33, arrested on County Road 1114.
Resisting arrest; public intoxication: male, 44, arrested on County Road 1043.
Probation violation- auto theft: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassment: male, 41, arrested on Hwy. 31.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace/affray: male, 30, arrested in Tuscaloosa County.
9/14
Theft-firearms: male, 31, arrested on County Road 1371.
Probation violation-unlawful possession of a controlled substance: male, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Permitting dogs to run at large: male, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- burglary-residence (force): male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Sale of stolen property, less than $500: female, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 53, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 29, arrested on I-65 NB/mm 305.
Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or 0.08 percent or more by weight; driving on the wrong side of the road: female, 42, arrested on County Road 437/County Road 431.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 64, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9/15
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Identity theft; using false identity; failure to appear- failure/refusal to display insurance: male, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Sell/distribute methamphetamine: female, 25, arrested on County Road 222.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 56, arrested on County Road 1435.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: male, 37, arrested on County Road 1658.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 23, arrested on Hwy. 91/County Road 504.
Failure to appear- Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; public intoxication; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises; disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace/affray: female, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 20, arrested on County Road 1282.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; attempting to elude a police officer: male, 21, arrested on County Road 109.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; theft-firearms; theft from residence; ex-felon in possession of a firearm: male, 32, arrested on County Road 1142.
9/16
Theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: male, 64, arrested on County Road 1226.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 27, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69/County Road 1655.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended; no seat belt: male, 41, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: female, 44, arrested on County Road 1226.
Possession of methamphetamine; promote prison contraband (drugs): male, 58, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
9/17
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 47, arrested on County Road 431.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 26, arrested on County Road 1178.
Negotiating worthless instrument: female, 50, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unauthorized use of auto-no force (joyriding): male, 43, arrested on Hwy. 31.
Permitting dogs to run at large: male, 52, arrested on County Road 1605/County Road 1613.
Probation violation- burglary-residence (no force); theft-miscellaneous, two counts: male, 54, arrested on Hwy. 69.