Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday:
5/25
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Dollar General, 4th Street SW.
Duty upon striking fixtures on highway-damaged fence: Main Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
5/24
Failure to appear- expired tag; running stop sign; insurance violation; public intoxication; attempting to elude: male, 43, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 39, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: male, 40, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157/Hwy. 69.
5/25
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle: female, 39, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
5/22
Resisting arrest; public intoxication: I-65 NB/mm 291.
Domestic violence: County Road 1856.
Domestic violence: County Road 649.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1485.
Trespassing; harassment: County Road 1518.
Harassment: County Road 1422.
Receiving stolen property; attempting to elude law enforcement officers: Hwy. 69 S.
Domestic violence: County Road 1245.
Trespassing; harassment: County Road 1177.
Menacing: Sportsman Lake Road NW.
5/23
Trespassing: County Road 1043.
Theft of property: County Road 216.
Assault: County Road 747.
Domestic violence: County Road 1101.
Criminal mischief: County Road 490.
Assault: Chad Drive.
Burglary: Hwy. 278 W.
Domestic violence; menacing: County Road 1685.
Criminal mischief: County Road 8.
Burglary: Hwy. 278 E.
5/24
Violation of a protection order: County Road 1234.
Permitting dogs to run at large: Hwy. 278 W.
Theft of property: County Road 569.
Harassment: County Road 437.
Theft of property: County Road 451.
Domestic violence: County Road 1112.
Permitting dogs to run at large: County Road 1635.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
5/22
Simple assault (family): male, 44, arrested on County Road 1856.
Probation violation- flight-escape; auto theft: male, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- aggravated assault-A to M: female, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: female, 48, arrested at Walker's Building Supply.
Simple assault (family): male, 36, arrested on County Road 649.
Using false identity to avoid/hinder prosecution; failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; simple assault (family); possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 20, arrested on County Road 813.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 64, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 47, arrested on County Road 463/U.S. Hwy. 278 W.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Obstruction of governmental operations; failure to obey a police officer: male, 31, arrested on Hwy. 31/Planet Fitness.
Probation violation- auto theft: female, 62, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 44, arrested in Cullman.
5/23
Permitting dogs to run at large: female, 52, arrested on I-65/mm 299 off ramp.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 46, arrested on County Road 1101.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 35, arrested on County Road 1101.
Public intoxication; resisting arrest: male, 41, arrested on I-65/mm 304 on ramp.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts: male, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 51, arrested on County Road 489.
Grand Jury- aggravated assault-non family (other weapon): male, 40, arrested on County Road 368.
Non-support (child): male, 39, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 1512.
Probation violation- obstructing justice-using a false identity: male, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- aggravated assault-non family (other weapon): male, 20, arrested on County Road 368.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: male, 38, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.
Failure to appear- failure/refusal to display insurance: male, 34, arrested on County Road 222/ County Road 310.
Burglary-residence (force); possession of burglary tools; theft of property, second degree, $500-less than $1500; criminal mischief: male, 31, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: male, 43, arrested on County Road 1043.
5/24:
Possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; negotiating worthless instrument: male, 37, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Grand Jury- insurance fraud, two counts: male, 56, arrested at Nesmith Exxon.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; tampering with physical evidence: male, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous: female, 37, arrested at the Birmingham City Jail.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: male, 27, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Criminal littering: male, 33, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.