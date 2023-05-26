Arrest handcuffs
Metro Creative

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday:

5/25

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Dollar General, 4th Street SW.

Duty upon striking fixtures on highway-damaged fence: Main Avenue SW.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:

5/24

Failure to appear- expired tag; running stop sign; insurance violation; public intoxication; attempting to elude: male, 43, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 39, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Driving under the influence: male, 40, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157/Hwy. 69.

5/25

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle: female, 39, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:

5/22

Resisting arrest; public intoxication: I-65 NB/mm 291.

Domestic violence: County Road 1856.

Domestic violence: County Road 649.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1485.

Trespassing; harassment: County Road 1518.

Harassment: County Road 1422.

Receiving stolen property; attempting to elude law enforcement officers: Hwy. 69 S.

Domestic violence: County Road 1245.

Trespassing; harassment: County Road 1177.

Menacing: Sportsman Lake Road NW.

5/23

Trespassing: County Road 1043.

Theft of property: County Road 216.

Assault: County Road 747.

Domestic violence: County Road 1101.

Criminal mischief: County Road 490.

Assault: Chad Drive.

Burglary: Hwy. 278 W.

Domestic violence; menacing: County Road 1685.

Criminal mischief: County Road 8.

Burglary: Hwy. 278 E.

5/24

Violation of a protection order: County Road 1234.

Permitting dogs to run at large: Hwy. 278 W.

Theft of property: County Road 569.

Harassment: County Road 437.

Theft of property: County Road 451.

Domestic violence: County Road 1112.

Permitting dogs to run at large: County Road 1635.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 157.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:

5/22

Simple assault (family): male, 44, arrested on County Road 1856.

Probation violation- flight-escape; auto theft: male, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Probation violation- aggravated assault-A to M: female, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: female, 48, arrested at Walker's Building Supply.

Simple assault (family): male, 36, arrested on County Road 649.

Using false identity to avoid/hinder prosecution; failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; simple assault (family); possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 20, arrested on County Road 813.

Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 64, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 47, arrested on County Road 463/U.S. Hwy. 278 W.

Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Obstruction of governmental operations; failure to obey a police officer: male, 31, arrested on Hwy. 31/Planet Fitness.

Probation violation- auto theft: female, 62, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 44, arrested in Cullman.

5/23

Permitting dogs to run at large: female, 52, arrested on I-65/mm 299 off ramp.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 46, arrested on County Road 1101.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 35, arrested on County Road 1101.

Public intoxication; resisting arrest: male, 41, arrested on I-65/mm 304 on ramp.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts: male, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 51, arrested on County Road 489.

Grand Jury- aggravated assault-non family (other weapon): male, 40, arrested on County Road 368.

Non-support (child): male, 39, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 1512.

Probation violation- obstructing justice-using a false identity: male, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Grand Jury- aggravated assault-non family (other weapon): male, 20, arrested on County Road 368.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: male, 38, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.

Failure to appear- failure/refusal to display insurance: male, 34, arrested on County Road 222/ County Road 310.

Burglary-residence (force); possession of burglary tools; theft of property, second degree, $500-less than $1500; criminal mischief: male, 31, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.

Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: male, 43, arrested on County Road 1043.

5/24:

Possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; negotiating worthless instrument: male, 37, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Grand Jury- insurance fraud, two counts: male, 56, arrested at Nesmith Exxon.

Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; tampering with physical evidence: male, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous: female, 37, arrested at the Birmingham City Jail.

Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: male, 27, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Criminal littering: male, 33, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you