Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday, May 11- Wednesday, May 17:
5/11
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
5/16
Theft of lost property-wallet & contents: 2nd Avenue SW.
5/17
Criminal mischief, third degree-damaged property: Days Inn, 4th Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday and Wednesday:
5/16
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 35, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 222.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 41, of Cullman, arrested on Convent Road NE.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 32, of Hanceville, arrested on King Edward Street/Derenda Avenue.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 20, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Street SW.
Grand Jury indictment- chemical endangerment of a child (two counts): female, 27, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/17
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 38, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 45, of Hanceville, arrested on Main Avenue.
Receiving stolen property, first degree; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 42, of Falkville, arrested on St. Joseph Drive.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: male, 22, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
5/15
Harassment: County Road 808.
Reckless endangerment: County Road 1855.
Domestic violence: County Road 808.
Theft of property: County Road 310.
Domestic violence: County road 437.
Theft of property: County Road 1485.
Criminal mischief; theft of property: County Road 390.
5/16
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 747.
Harassment: Hwy. 91.
Assault: County Road 1859.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: 1st Avenue SE.
Domestic violence: County Road 992.
5/17
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; attempting to elude a law enforcement officer; obstructing government operations: County Road 702.
Domestic violence: County Road 501.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 490.
Theft of property: 2nd Avenue NW.
Burglary: County Road 1564.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 157.
Domestic violence; criminal mischief: County Road 1545.
Theft of property: Hwy. 91.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 157.
Harassment: County Road 702.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: County Road 223.
Theft of property: County Road 747.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
5/15
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: female, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
A to M aggravated assault (attempted murder): male, 37, arrested on County Road 18.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property: male, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Permitting dogs to run at large: female, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: female, 30, arrested on St. Joseph Drive NW/Comfort Inn.
5/16
Probation violation- simple assault-child abuse (non-family): 21, arrested at 278 Rock Store.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: male, 41, arrested on County Road 520.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; auto theft; duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle: male, 32, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: 44, arrested at Falkville Love's.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended; failure to register vehicle; failure/refusal to display insurance; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: male, 51, arrested at Riverside Fly Shop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument; probation violation- simple assault-child abuse (family); counterfeiting; identity theft: female, 35, arrested on 1st Avenue SE/4th Street SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; theft-miscellaneous: female, 53, arrested at Tuscaloosa County Jail.
Failure to appear- counterfeiting; forged instrument; theft: female, 45, arrested at 222 Shell/C Store.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 38, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 1621.
5/17
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, less than $500; theft miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: male, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: 69, arrested on County Road 490/Dodge City Marathon.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- failure to immunize dog/cat for rabies: female, 29, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Possession of dangerous drugs: male, 48, arrested on County Road 223/County Road 205.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: male, 34, arrested on NW Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; burglary-residence (force); auto theft: 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; attempting to elude a police officer; obstruction of governmental operations; failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; operating vehicle without insurance; speeding-no workers-construction zone: male, 26, arrested on County Road 706.
Possession of methamphetamine: female, 53, arrested on County Road 490/Dodge City Marathon.
Public intoxication: male, 43, arrested on County Road 1043.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; carrying brass knuckles/sling shot; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 25, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157/Wal-Mart North.