Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.