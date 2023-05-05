Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday:
4/28
Harassing communications: no location reported.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
5/1
Theft of property, fourth degree-printer: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
5/2
Identity theft: no location reported.
Theft of property, first degree-cash: no location reported.
Assault, third degree: 2nd Avenue NE.
5/3
Theft of property, first degree; unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-'22 Mack Truck, miscellaneous: White Oak Transportation, Walnut Street NW.
Theft of lost property-wallet and contents: Olive Street SW.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Main Avenue NE.
5/4
Assault: Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday-Thursday:
5/2
Driving under the influence: male, 41, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Street SE/3rd Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- driving on the wrong side of the road; driving while license suspended: female, 51, of Holly Pond, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; failure to register vehicle: female, 49, of Haleyville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 36, of Cullman, arrested in Joppa.
5/3
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: male, 48, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: female, 52, of Cullman, arrested at Cullman Shopping Center.
5/4
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 34, of Cullman, arrested on Main Avenue SW/6th Street SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: male, 63, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 32, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; insurance violation (two counts); failure to register vehicle; leaving the scene of an accident; theft of property, fourth degree; receiving stolen property, fourth degree: male, 29, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license revoked; insurance violation; possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts; harassment: female, 51, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: female, 23, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license revoked, three counts; insurance violation, two counts; expired tag: male, 36, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Endangering the welfare of a child (two counts): female, 27, of Cullman, arrested on Lessman Street SW/Main Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
5/1
Violation of a protection order: Beech Avenue SE.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: U.S. Hwy. 31.
Burglary: County Road 1382.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 158.
Assault: County Road 160.
Theft of property: County Road 1502.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 307.
Theft of property: U.S. Hwy. 31.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 641.
Harassment: County Road 1141.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1663.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Hwy. 157.
Theft of property: County Road 25.
Theft of property: County Road 1759.
Theft of property: Hwy. 69 S.
5/2
Sell/distribute dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 831.
Theft of property: County Road 222.
Theft of property: Hwy. 91.
Theft of property: County Road 396.
Domestic violence: County Road 695.
Harassment: Ada Lane.
Theft of property: County Road 216.
Trespassing: County Road 599.
5/3
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 69 S.
Harassment: County Road 58.
Theft of property: County Road 941.
Domestic violence: County Road 437.
Domestic violence: County Road 1378.
Theft of property: County Road 406.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: U.S. Hwy. 31.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
5/1
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft); criminal mischief; theft-miscellaneous: male, 30, arrested on County Road 1391.
Illegal obtaining a credit/debit card; illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: male, 30, arrested at Exit 267/Shell.
Possession of methamphetamine; buying/receiving stolen property, less than $500; parole violation/revocation-possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation- prescription for a controlled substance; buying/selling stolen property: male, 39, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: male, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (no force): male, 39, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; hunting without a permit day: male, 53, arrested at Dodge City Shell.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-family (strong arm); domestic assault-harassment (family); reckless endangerment; burglary-residence (force); attempting to elude a police officer: male, 38, arrested on County Road 939.
Possession of drug paraphernalia-first offense; probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 28, arrested on County Road 307.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs): 27, arrested on County Road 158.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 44, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31/County Road 1343.
Possession of methamphetamine: female, 33, arrested on Hwy. 157/County Road 1242.
5/2
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: female, 47, arrested at Guthrie's Store.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 28, arrested at Cullman Courthouse.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 34, arrested on County Road 1598.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: male, 75, arrested on County Road 1442.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 49, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property: male, 23, arrested on County Road 1223.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 51, arrested on 5th Street/10th Avenue.
Probation revoked- shoplifting: male, 56, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; no seat belt; no headlights when raining; operating a vehicle without insurance; switched tag: male, 33, arrested at Riverside Fly Shop.
5/3
Escape; failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 51, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 18, arrested at Traditions Bank/Dodge City.
Sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- failure to immunize dog/cat for rabies; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 35, arrested on County Road 831.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 27, arrested on County Road 1662.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 20, arrested at Traditions Bank/Dodge City.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 51, arrested on County Road 520.