Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday-Thursday:
3/6
Theft of property, third degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
Domestic violence, third degree: County Road 1322.
Dog bite: County Road 422.
Trespassing; criminal mischief: 10th Street, Hanceville.
Domestic violence; criminal mischief: County Road 702.
Trespassing: Hwy. 69 S.
Theft of property: County Road 490.
Harassment: County Road 1234.
Criminal mischief: County Road 2201.
Assault: County Road 437.
Permitting dogs to run at large: County Road 1269.
3/7
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
Forgery, third degree; theft of property, third degree-forged checks: No location reported.
Theft of property: County Road 222.
Domestic violence: County Road 1101.
Harassment: County Road 1564.
Permitting dogs to run at large: County Road 421.
Theft of property: County Road 386.
Harassment: County Road 1718.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1809.
Theft of property: County Road 386.
Theft of property: County Road 437.
3/8
Criminal mischief: County Road 1240.
Permitting dogs to run at large: County Road 542.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: Country Side Acres Road.
Domestic violence: Chad Drive.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 625.
Theft of property, fourth degree-miscellaneous: 6th Avenue SE.
Theft by deception, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Forgery-forged title: no location reported.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
3/9
Theft of property, fourth degree; forgery, third degree-forged checks: Rusken Packaging, Inc.
Theft of property, third degree-miscellaneous: Jackson Street SW.
Theft of property, first degree-cash: Loyal order of the Moose 1861.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday-Thursday:
3/7
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 47, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance, two counts; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 39, of Falkville, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 44, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 39, of Hanceville, arrested on Olive Street SW.
3/8
Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving without a license; expired tag: female, 33, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- reckless endangerment; attempting to elude; driving under the influence: male, 41, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 45, of Holly Pond, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 39, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: male, 40, of Center Point, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 41, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: male, 45, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
3/9
Robbery, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree; resisting arrest; obstructing governmental operations: male, 38, of Clarksville, TN, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for M
onday-Wednesday:
3/6
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous: female, 44, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 52, arrested on County Road 1564.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: female, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 37, arrested on County Road 1184.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 56, arrested on County Road 1564.
Probation violation- receiving stolen property: male, 40, arrested on County Road 759.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; public intoxication, three counts: male, 35, arrested on Hwy. 437.
3/7
Failure to appear- driver’s license-not in possession; operating a vehicle without insurance; reckless driving: male, 20, arrested at Jack’s Shell.
Permitting dogs to run at large: male, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Non-support (child): female, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old-forcible fondling: male, 61, arrested at 995 County Road 750.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence (other substance); probation violation-unlawful possession of a controlled substance: male, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment; theft from banking institution: male, 33, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- giving false identification to law enforcement; public intoxication, 2 counts; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises, two counts: female, 52, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
3/8
Domestic assault-harassment (family); interference with a domestic violence emergency call: male, 38, arrested in Fairview.
Failure to appear- permitting dogs to run at large: female, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: female, 34, arrested on Chad Drive.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: male, 37, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Bail jumping, second degree-burglary-residence (force); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 39, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Violation of a release order- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; resisting arrest: male, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine: male, 43, arrested at Love’s, I-65.
Violation of a release order- receiving stolen property: male, 48, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft); possession of methamphetamine, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 64, arrested on County Road 1422.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 33, arrested on County Road 1609.
Theft-miscellaneous, less than $1500: female, 43, arrested on County Road 38.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 36, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 45, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Probation violation- simple assault-child abuse (family), two counts; illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: female, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- theft-miscellaneous, two counts: male, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.