Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, July 24 — Monday, July 31:

7/24

Theft by deception-cash: no location reported.

7/26

Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Main Avenue SW.

7/27

Harassment: Fantasia Drive NW.

Domestic violence, third degree: no location reported.

7/28

Assault, third degree: Field of Miracle Dr., SW.

Theft of service-cash: no location reported.

Theft of property, first degree-2020 Yamaha: Wisteria Street SE.

Harassment: Denson Avenue SW.

7/29

Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: 4th Street SW.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle; theft of property, first degree-miscellaneous, damage to a 2007 Dodge R1500: 3rd Street SE.

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.

Theft of property, third degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.

7/30

Criminal trespassing, third degree: Walmart, Olive Street SW.

Menacing: Dialsdale Lane SW.

Criminal trespassing, third degree: Walmart, Olive Street SW.

7/31

Assault, second degree: Hwy. 157.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

7/28

Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: male, 35, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Avenue SW.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license revoked, three counts; running red light; insurance violation: male, 45, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.

Harassment: male, 35, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Burglary, third degree; theft of property, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree: male, 52, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 283.

Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; public intoxication: female, 31, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.

7/29

Driving under the influence: male, 20, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157/Hwy. 69.

Theft by deception, fourth degree, two counts: male, 59, of Cullman, arrested on 9th Street SW.

Failure to appear- insurance violation: male, 47, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.

7/30

Public intoxication: female, 56, of Cullman, arrested on Denson Avenue SW.

Burglary, third degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 20, of Falkville, arrested on County Road 1282.

Criminal trespassing, third degree; male, 39, of Hoover, arrested on Olive Street SW.

Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 42, of Warrior, arrested on Main Avenue SW.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

7/27

Harassment: County Road 1379.

Trespassing: County Road 1807.

Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 715.

Assault: County Road 1566.

Criminal mischief: William Road.

Theft of property: County Road 248.

Theft of property: Hwy. 69 S.

Domestic violence: County Road 109.

7/28

Theft of property: County Road 1202.

Trespassing: County Road 1117.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 734.

Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: County Road 747.

7/29

Domestic violence: County Road 488.

Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of a controlled substance; illegal possession of prescription drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 E.

Unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 1114.

Criminal mischief: County Road 216.

Dog bite: Hwy. 278 E.

Theft of property: Hwy. 278 E.

Domestic violence: I-65 NB/MM 296.

Unlawful possession of marijuana; illegal possession of prescription drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 449.

Reckless endangerment: County Road 590.

7/30

Harassment: County Road 715.

Burglary: County Road 627.

Burglary: County Road 248.

Theft of property: County Road 378.

Theft of property: Hwy. 69 S.

Criminal mischief: County Road 1492.

