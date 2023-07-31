Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, July 24 — Monday, July 31:
7/24
Theft by deception-cash: no location reported.
7/26
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Main Avenue SW.
7/27
Harassment: Fantasia Drive NW.
Domestic violence, third degree: no location reported.
7/28
Assault, third degree: Field of Miracle Dr., SW.
Theft of service-cash: no location reported.
Theft of property, first degree-2020 Yamaha: Wisteria Street SE.
Harassment: Denson Avenue SW.
7/29
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: 4th Street SW.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle; theft of property, first degree-miscellaneous, damage to a 2007 Dodge R1500: 3rd Street SE.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, third degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
7/30
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
Menacing: Dialsdale Lane SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
7/31
Assault, second degree: Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
7/28
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: male, 35, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license revoked, three counts; running red light; insurance violation: male, 45, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Harassment: male, 35, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Burglary, third degree; theft of property, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree: male, 52, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 283.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; public intoxication: female, 31, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
7/29
Driving under the influence: male, 20, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157/Hwy. 69.
Theft by deception, fourth degree, two counts: male, 59, of Cullman, arrested on 9th Street SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: male, 47, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
7/30
Public intoxication: female, 56, of Cullman, arrested on Denson Avenue SW.
Burglary, third degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 20, of Falkville, arrested on County Road 1282.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; male, 39, of Hoover, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 42, of Warrior, arrested on Main Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
7/27
Harassment: County Road 1379.
Trespassing: County Road 1807.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 715.
Assault: County Road 1566.
Criminal mischief: William Road.
Theft of property: County Road 248.
Theft of property: Hwy. 69 S.
Domestic violence: County Road 109.
7/28
Theft of property: County Road 1202.
Trespassing: County Road 1117.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 734.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: County Road 747.
7/29
Domestic violence: County Road 488.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of a controlled substance; illegal possession of prescription drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 E.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 1114.
Criminal mischief: County Road 216.
Dog bite: Hwy. 278 E.
Theft of property: Hwy. 278 E.
Domestic violence: I-65 NB/MM 296.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; illegal possession of prescription drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 449.
Reckless endangerment: County Road 590.
7/30
Harassment: County Road 715.
Burglary: County Road 627.
Burglary: County Road 248.
Theft of property: County Road 378.
Theft of property: Hwy. 69 S.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1492.