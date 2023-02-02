Arrest handcuffs
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday and Wednesday:

1/31

Harassment: Mitchell Road NE.

2/1

Harassing Communications: No location reported.

Robbery, first degree-miscellaneous: Fourth Street SW.

Criminal mischief; theft of property- damaged property: U.S. Post Office, Main Avenue SW.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday:

2/1

Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving while license revoked: male, 22, of Eva, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- driving under the influence: female, 40, of Cullman, arrested on 5th Street NE.

Criminal trespassing: female, 19, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:

1/30

Domestic violence: County Road 1059.

Harassment: County Road 38.

Illegal possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1101.

Burglary: County Road 55.

1/31

Theft of property: County Road 102.

Harassment: Colony Road.

Burglary: County Road 1592.

Using false identity to avoid arrest: Beech Avenue SE.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest: County Road 316.

Theft of property: County Road 642.

Violation of a protection order: County Road 576.

Burglary: County Road 1816.

2/1

Theft of property: County Road 1223.

Assault: County Road 592.

Criminal mischief: County Road 623.

Violation of a protection order: Hwy. 91.

Harassment: Wolf Creek Road.

Burglary: Hwy. 31.

Theft of property: County Road 1059.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:

1/30

Elder abuse and neglect, third degree: male, 43, arrested on County Road 222.

Domestic assault-harassment; failure to appear-domestic assault-harassment; driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 36, arrested on Red Hill Road.

Failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 29, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: female, 41, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Illegal possession of prescription drugs: female, 61, arrested on County Road 1101.

Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 36, arrested at Love's.

Domestic assault-harassment: male, 54, arrested on County Road 1059.

Probation revoked-attempt to commit a controlled substance crime; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 24, arrested in Blount County.

Violation of a court order: male, 40, arrested on Warnke Road NW.

Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 25, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 31, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.

1/31

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 44, arrested at Calhoun County Jail.

Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 58, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.

Failure to appear- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 45, arrested at Fountain CF.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense: female, 30, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Probation violation- burglary-residence (no force); theft-miscellaneous: female, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Non-support-child; violation of a domestic violence protection order; failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family), two counts; resisting arrest; harassing communications: male, 30, arrested on County Road 576.

Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 54, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.

Burglary-residence (force), two counts; burglary, second degree; domestic violence, second degree: male, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.

Violation of a release order- drug trafficking; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: male, 40, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Negotiating worthless instrument: male, 34, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: female, 50, arrested on County Road 316.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; resisting arrest: male, 36, arrested on County Road 316.

2/1

Counterfeiting: female, 19, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 26, arrested at 20 County Road 1141.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: male, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

