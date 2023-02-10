Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday-Thursday:
2/6
Theft of property-general merchandise: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
2/7
Forgery, third degree-forged check: No location reported.
2/8
Theft of property, third degree- pad’s: Stones River Electric, Cherokee Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-cologne: Ulta Beauty, Cullman Shopping Center.
Harassing communications: no location reported.
2/9
Criminal mischief, third degree-damage to a 2022 Chevy Blazer; harassment: County Road 715.
Forged, third degree-forged check: Tobacco Country.
Theft of property, fourth degree-cologne: Ulta Beauty, Cullman Shopping Center
.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday-Thursday:
2/7
Failure to appear- switched tag; insurance violation; driving while license suspended: male, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Receiving stolen property, fourth degree; forgery, third degree; possession of forged instrument, seven counts: male, 40, of Falkville, arrested on Pear Drive NW.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; expired tag; insurance violation: male, 57, of Falkville, arrested on Pear Drive NW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 61, of Cullman, arrested on Logan Street SW/Morgan Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 32, of Athens, arrested in Joppa.
2/8
Failure to appear- driving under the influence; insurance violation; failure to signal; expired tag; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; public intoxication: male, 60, of Logan, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, third degree: female, 43, of Cullman, arrested on Saundra Lane NE.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle (two counts): male, 19, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue NE.
2/9
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 28, of Cordova, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday-Wednesday:
2/6
Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 1545.
Burglary: County Road 62.
Domestic violence: Hwy. 31.
2/7
Shooting into occupied vehicle: County Road 1820.
Theft of property: County Road 481.
Theft of property: I-65/299 mm.
Theft of property: I-65 SB Rest Area.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: Hwy. 91.
Assault: County Road 1252.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: Hwy. 91.
Harassment: County Road 1506.
Domestic violence: 3rd Street, Hanceville.
Theft of property: County Road 643.
Theft of property: County Road 1194.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 1342.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 E.
2/8
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1270.
Violation of a protection order: County Road 1352.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: County Road 747.
Domestic violence: County Road 1210.
Theft of property: Hwy. 157.
Discharging firearm into occupied vehicle; theft of property: County Road 601.
Violation of a protection order: County Road 594.
Criminal mischief: County Road 68.
Violation of a protection order: Hwy. 91.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday-Wednesday:
2/6
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 25, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 36, arrested at Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 44, arrested on County Road 216.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts: female, 52, arrested on County Road 431.
Non-support child: female, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- aggravated assault (family)-other weapon; burglary-residence (force): male, 38, arrested on 3rd Avenue SW.
Probation violation- burglary-residence (force): female, 48, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
2/7
Possession of methamphetamine: female, 26, arrested on County Road 1342.
Possession of dangerous drugs; public intoxication: male, 36, arrested at 278 Rock Store.
Failure to appear- promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer; criminal trespassing-enters/remain in dwelling: male, 60, arrested at Joppa 4-way.
Failure to appear- non-support-parent: male, 27, arrested on County Road 1342.
Failure to appear- counterfeiting, five counts; forged instrument, five counts: female, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 39, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 32, arrested at Gregg’s Grocery.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle: male, 33, arrested at CRMC.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: male, 45, arrested at Exit 322/Love’s.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police office, two counts; buying/receiving stolen property, $1500 or more: male, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs: female, 41, arrested at Raceway/mm 334.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 36, arrested on County Road 109.
Failure to appear- promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
2/8
Probation violation- burglary-residence (force): female, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: male, 25, arrested on County Road 604.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage): male, 22, arrested on County Road 1270.
Possession of dangerous drugs: male, 62, arrested on County Road 747.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 41, arrested on County Road 1352.