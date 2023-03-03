Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday:
3/1
Leaving the scene of an accident-damage to 2017 Hyundai: 3rd Avenue SW/3rd Street SW.
Leaving the scene of an accident-damage to 1989 Mazda: St. Joseph Street NW.
Harassment: 12th Way SW.
Theft of property, first degree; forgery, third degree: Klein Properties, LLC.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Dollar General, 4th Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday:
3/1
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 42, of Cullman, arrested on 1st Street SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 39, of Cullman, arrested on 1st Street SW.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle: male, 27, of Cullman, arrested on Golf Course Road.
Driving under the influence: male, 22, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- driving without a license: female, 47, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 31, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
2/27
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 222.
Theft of property: County Road 463.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 1518.
Assault: County Road 1224.
Theft of property: County Road 490.
2/28
Assault: County Road 702.
Criminal mischief; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1291.
Criminal mischief; theft of property: County Road 1339.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 246.
Domestic violence: Hwy. 69 S.
Domestic violence: County Road 641.
Assault; attempting to elude law enforcement officer: Hwy. 31.
3/1
Theft of property: County Road 38.
Theft of property: County Road 756.
Theft of property: County Road 627.
Domestic violence: County Road 1210.
Theft of property: County Road 1092.
Trespassing: County Road 1107.
Theft of property: County Road 813.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 431.
Burglary: County Road 1625.
Trespassing: County Road 1490.
Arson: Chad Drive.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
2/27
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 56, arrested at Arab Police Department.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-family (other weapon): male, 22, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Bail Jumping, second degree- aggravated assault-family (strong arm); domestic violence, first degree; illegal possession of prescription drugs; driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Drug trafficking: male, 48, arrested on County Road 505.
Burglary, third degree; domestic violence; violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 50, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 42, arrested on County Road 222.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 53, arrested on County Road 1114.
2/28
Probation violation-theft of property, first degree: male, 27, arrested on County Road 702, Hanceville.
Failure to appear- expired license; improper lights: male, 27, arrested on County Road 601.
Failure to appear- following too close: female, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Motion to revoke bond- auto theft: male, 70, arrested at CRMC.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 41, arrested on County Road 641.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-non-family (other weapon): male, 53, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Aggravated assault-police officer (other weapon); attempting to elude a police officer: male, 64, arrested on U.S. 31.
Failure to appear- failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement: male, 59, arrested on County Road 557.
Failure to appear- theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500: male, 30, arrested at Hamilton WR.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 26, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Counterfeiting; theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500, two counts; credit card/automatic teller machine fraud: male, 37, arrested in Moulton.
Domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 64, arrested on County Road 1291.
Failure to appear- open container of alcohol in a vehicle: 59, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Public intoxication: male, 33, arrested on County Road 565.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; no seat belt: male, 37, arrested at Easterling Prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 33, arrested on County Road 223.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 62, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
3/1
Failure to appear- shoplifting, less than $500: male, 28, arrested on County Road 223.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 62, arrested on County Road 431.
Arson-residence: male, 30, arrested on Chad Drive.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs; possessing forged instrument: female, 37, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 22, arrested on County Road 1059.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: male, 22, arrested on County Road 1564.
Failure to appear- improper lights: male, 24, arrested at Moss Funeral Home.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 33, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Failure to appear- driver’s license-not in possession: male, 27, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.