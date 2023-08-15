Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday-Sunday:
8/7
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
8/10
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Olive Street SW.
Theft of service, third degree-cash: no location reported.
8/12
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Hickory Avenue SW.
Leaving the scene of an accident-damage to a 2016 Nissan Altima: Cherokee Avenue SW.
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to 2022 Toyota Corolla: Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Hwy. 157.
8/13
Theft of property, third degree; criminal trespassing, third degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Theft or lost property-wallet and contents: Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
8/11
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 47, of Hanceville, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW/Golf Course Road.
Grand Jury indictment- theft of property, first degree: male, 25, of Boaz, arrested on Hwy. 278/Hwy. 231.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; obstructing governmental operations; public intoxication: male, 49, of Crane Hill, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/12
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 37, of Union Grove, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 43, of Vinemont, arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; disorderly conduct; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; criminal trespassing, third degree, four counts; receiving stolen property, fourth degree; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; insurance violation, two counts, no seat belt; failure to register vehicle; driving without a license, two counts; failure to signal; switched tag: male, 37, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/13
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 59, of Cullman, arrested on Adelsheim Circle SW.
Burglary, third degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 44, of Vinemont, arrested on McNabb Rd./3rd Street SW.
Public intoxication: male, 58, of Hayden, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
8/10
Theft of property; forgery: Hwy. 157.
Theft of property: County Road 1733.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Daniel Road.
Failure to deliver title: County Road 1215.
Theft of property: County Road 378.
8/11
Resisting arrest: Hwy. 69 S.
Harassment: County Road 1650.
Trespassing: County Road 1087.
Cruelty to animals: County Road 549.
Domestic violence: County Road 1763.
Theft of property: County Road 617.
Harassment: County Road 1094.
Trespassing: County Road 810.
Assault: County Road 1114.
Sell/distribute drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 747.
8/12
Harassment: County Road 1720.
Domestic violence: County Road 1674.
Theft of property: County Road 1718.
Domestic violence: County Road 1682.
Domestic violence: County Road 1165.
Domestic violence: County Road 1564.
8/13
Unlawful possession of marijuana: 4th Street SW.
Domestic violence: County Road 437.
Harassment: County Road 1650.
Domestic violence: Hwy. 31.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: Hwy. 69 N.
Theft of property: County Road 1193.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 1059.
Sell/distribute drugs; unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: McNabb Road.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.
Domestic violence: County Road 617.
Theft of property: Hwy. 278 West.
Burglary: county Road 1224.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
8/10
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 32, arrested on County Road 1625.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 46, arrested on Ryan Road.
Forged instrument, two counts; theft-from banking institution: male, 42, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157/Premier Bank.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts: male, 46, arrested on Hwy. 278/Daniel Road.
8/11
Failure to appear- resident license-freshwater fishing: male, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises; theft-pickpocket, less than $500; illegal possession of prescription drugs: male, 37, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 43, arrested on Exit 334/Speedway.
Public intoxication; resisting arrest: female, 48, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; promote prison contraband (drugs): female, 34, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 1621.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; Violation of a release order- robbery-residence (strong arm), two counts; burglary-residence (force): male, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/12
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 25, arrested at Stuckey’s/Exit 318.
Negotiating worthless instrument, four counts; male, 56, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 24, arrested on Hwy. 278 E/County Road 757.
Public intoxication: female, 36, arrested on County Road 285.
Probation violation- domestic violence-by strangulation: male, 31, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- switched tag; illegal possession of prescription drugs: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Counterfeiting, three counts: female, 38, arrested on County Road 750.
8/13
Shoplifting-less than $500; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: male, 56, arrested on County Road 940.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 52, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 29, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 25, arrested on County Road 437/Hathcock Road.
Failure to appear- failure to immunize dog/cat for rabies: male, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 31, arrested at 1841 4th Street SW/Days Inn.