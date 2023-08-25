Here is
a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday-Wednesday:
8/17
Theft of property-miscellaneous: Total Image Solutions, Hwy. 157.
8/21
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Robbery, first degree-miscellaneous: Lessman Circle SW.
Theft of property, third degree-go-cart: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
Criminal mischief, first degree-damage to 2007 Chevy C1500: Lessman Circle SW.
8/22
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Oak Manor Drive SW.
Domestic violence, third degree: 1st Street SE.
8/23
Harassing communications: no location reported.
8/24
Identity theft: no location reported.
Theft of property, first degree-2016 Dodge Charger: Heath Attaway Auto Sales, 2nd Avenue NW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Coin Laundry, 4th Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday-Thursday:
8/21
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 42, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 1162.
Failure to appear- violation of a nuisance order: female, 63, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury indictment- theft of property, third degree; failure to appear- improper lights, speeding; switched tag; driving while license revoked; insurance violation: male, 37, of Cullman, arrested the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: male, 29, of Huntsville, arrested on Main Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 25, of Warrior, arrested on Exit 304.
8/22
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 48, of Cullman, arrested on Logan Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 43, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of a controlled substance: male, 53, of Boaz, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 40, of Warrior, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 35, of Cullman, arrested on McNabb Road. SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; chemical endangerment of a child, two counts; receiving stolen property, first degree: male, 43, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Avenue SE/Bolte Road SE.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; chemical endangerment of a child, two counts; theft of property, fourth degree: female, 49, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 718.
Domestic violence, third degree: female, 46, of Cullman, arrested on 1st Avenue SE.
8/23
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 44, of Hartselle, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 46, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/24
Failure to appear- driving under the influence, two counts; insurance violation; driving on the wrong side of the road: female, 50, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 46, of Danville, arrested on McNabb Drive SW.
Failure to appear- theft by deception, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 29, of Crane Hill, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 50, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 19, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 30, of Ohatchee, arrested on McNabb Road SW.
Driving under the influence: male, 22, of Cullman, arrested on 1st Avenue SE/4th Street SE.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
8/21
Theft of property: Lindsey Road.
Theft of property: County Road 1555.
Permitting dogs to run at large: Danes Lane.
Assault: New Hope Road.
8/22
Burglary; theft of property: County Road 1101.
Menacing: County Road 1759.
Unauthorized use of a debit card: County Road 504.
Drug trafficking; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1154.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1212.
8/23
Domestic violence: Hwy. 91.
Harassment: County Road 1114.
Trespassing: County Road 946.
Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer; reckless endangerment: Hwy. 278 E.
Assault: County Road 1859.
Theft of property: County Road 1423.
Assault: County Road 703.
Theft of property: Hwy. 31.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Edmondson Road NE.
Harassment: County Road 1292.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday-Wednesday:
8/21
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: female, 23, arrested on County Road 397.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous: male, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500, four counts; shoplifting, $500-less than $1500: female, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 40, arrested at the Shelby County Jail.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper lane usage: male, 24, arrested on County Road 1212.
Counterfeiting; theft-miscellaneous, less than $500: male, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- victim under 12-offender over 16; sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old-forcible fondling; incest with minor: male, 35, arrested on County Road 576.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 53, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E/County Road 757.
Non-support (child): male, 37, arrested on Hwy. 69/Hulaco Road.
Harassing communications: male, 46, arrested on County Road 796.
8/22
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises; domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 67, arrested on County Road 650.
Grand Jury- drug trafficking; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 31, arrested at Joppa 4-way.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- failure to immunize dog/cat for rabies: male, 34, arrested on County Road 1154.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 35, arrested on County Road 1154.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 39, arrested on County Road 1212/County Road 1202.
Grand Jury- Reckless endangerment, five counts; aggravated assault-family (gun); discharging firearm into occupied building, railroad, aircraft, or auto: female, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains in dwelling: female, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- theft from a motor vehicle, third degree: male, 41, arrested at Fountian Prison.
8/23
Grand Jury- sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old: male, 57, arrested at Buettner Brothers.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; failure to appear- unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, second degree, three counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, six counts; drug trafficking; possession of dangerous drugs, six counts: male, 43, arrested on Edmondson Road NE.
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: female, 39, arrested on County Road 946.
Forged instrument; sale of stolen property, less than $500: female, 18, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- expired tag: male, 41, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
Permitting livestock to run at large: male, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.