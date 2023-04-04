Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday-Monday:
3/30
Menacing: County Road 490.
4/3
Criminal mischief, third degree-damaged property: C&R Pawn & Gun Shop, 4th Street SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Boatright Apartments, Hickory Avenue SW.
Criminal mischief, third degree- damaged property: McGriff Tire Company, Inc., Walnut Street NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Harassment: 2nd Avenue NW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
4/3
Harassment: female, 23, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- resisting arrest, two counts; public intoxication, two counts: male, 56, of Cullman, arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 42, of Cullman, arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 41, of Bremen arrested at North Cullman Shopping Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, two counts: male, 46, of Vinemont, arrested on Sportsman Lake Road, NW.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 49, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, third degree: male, 33, of Holly Pond, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.