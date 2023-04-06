Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday - Wednesday:
3/30
Harassing communications: no location reported.
4/3
Assault, third degree: 3rd Avenue SW.
4/4
Harassment: Hwy. 157.
Domestic violence, third degree: Poplar Drive SW.
Burglary, third degree: St. John's Evangelical Protestant Church, 2nd Avenue SE.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
4/5
Attempted theft of property, first degree-general merchandise: GLS Supply, LLC, 4th Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday - Wednesday:
4/4
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 41, of Crane Hill, arrested on 4th Street SW/Main Avenue SW.
4/5
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, three counts; criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts: female, 41, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; attempting to elude; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing, third degree; expired tag: male, 32, of Corinth, MS, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- disorderly conduct, two counts; attempting to elude, two counts; theft of property, fourth degree; receiving stolen property, fourth degree; criminal mischief, third degree; driving without a license, three counts; insurance violation, three counts:
male, 24, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, third degree; fraudulent use of credit/debit card: female, 43, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: male, 65, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 24, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday - Wednesday:
4/3
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1129.
Assault: Hwy. 31.
Harassment: I-65 SB.
Theft of property: Hwy. 31.
Domestic Violence: Ryan Road.
Theft of property: County Road 437.
Domestic violence: County Road 1382.
Burglary: County Road 1363.
Harassment: County Road 1634.
Harassment: County Road 1428.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: Hwy. 69 S.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: I-65 NB Rest Area.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 398.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1188.
4/4
Domestic violence: County Road 781.
Domestic violence: County Road 1664.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Hwy. 69 N.
Theft of property: County Road 818.
Failure to deliver title: County Road 1815.
Harassment: County Road 818.
Domestic violence: Weeks Circle.
Theft of property: County Road 1118.
Criminal mischief: County Road 130.
Criminal mischief: County Road 431.
4/5
Domestic violence: County Road 1428.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Old Hamby Mill Road.
Theft of property: County Road 601.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 222.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 1344.
Theft of property; criminal tampering: County Road 1422.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 490.
Harassment: County Road 1185.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 31.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday - Wednesday:
4/3
Probation violation- shoplifting, $500-less than $1500: female, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 62, arrested on County Road 437.
Motion to revoke bond- violation of a court order: male, 48, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- torture/willful abuse of a child (non-family): male, 39, arrested at Nesmith Exxon.
Failure to appear- torture/willful abuse of a child (family): female, 32, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.
Domestic violence-strangulation or suffocation; domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief, second degree; attempting to elude a police officer: male, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 51, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 27, arrested on County Road 1129.
Motion to revoke-violation of a court order: male, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Auto theft and sale: female, 27, arrested at Rainbow Crossing.
Simple assault (family): male, 25, arrested in Vinemont.
4/4
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 53, arrested at Franklin County Jail.
Possession of dangerous drugs; public intoxication: male, 22, arrested in Baileyton.
Probation violation- possessing forged instrument: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Motion to revoke bond- theft of property; receiving stolen vehicle; unauthorized use of other vehicle: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer: female, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Drug trafficking: male, 45, arrested on County Road 1742.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 50, arrested on County Road 781.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/5
Failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; possessing forged instrument; sale of stolen property, less than $500; ex-felon in possession of a firearm, two counts: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- assault-harassment; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; giving false identification of law enforcement: male, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 29, arrested at 424 County Road 1344.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; public intoxication: female, 37, arrested at Jack's, Hwy. 278.
Bail Jumping, second degree-aggravated assault (family)-other weapon: female, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 29, arrested on Hwy, 31 N.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card, three counts: female, 43, arrested on County Road 490.
Public intoxication: male, 37, arrested on I-65 NB/mm 304.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 19, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.