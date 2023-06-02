Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for May 26 — June 1:
5/26
Theft of property, fourth degree-miscellaneous: Books-A-Million, Cullman Shopping Center.
5/28
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to 2014 Chevy 1500: 2nd Avenue NW.
5/31
Theft of property, first degree=cash: no location reported.
Theft of property, third degree-miscellaneous: Lowe’s, Cherokee Avenue SW.
Harassment: no location reported.
6/1
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-miscellaneous: 7th Street SW.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-miscellaneous: 10th Street SW.
Theft of property, first degree-cash: Tony Serra Nissan.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-miscellaneous: 5th Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-miscellaneous: 10th Street SW.
Domestic violence, third degree: 1st Avenue SE.
Theft of property, first degree-2022 BMW Motorcycle: 4th Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
5/31
Public intoxication: male, 25, of Cullman, arrested on Hickory Avenue NW.
Driving under the influence: female, 40, of Cullman, arrested on Dripping Springs Road/Rosemont Avenue.
Failure to appear- disorderly conduct; criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts: male, 34, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Public intoxication: female, 33, of Falkville, arrested on Katie Lane SW.
6/1
Driving under the influence: male, 38, of Cullman, arrested on 13th Street NE.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 51, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassment: female, 56, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- speeding; insurance violation; running red light: male, 27, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Soliciting prostitution: male, 26, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Obstructing governmental operations; attempting to elude: male, 30, of Athens, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Tuesday and Wednesday:
5/30
Assault: County Road 1490.
Reckless endangerment: County Road 838.
Harassment: County Road 1212.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: County Road 1490.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 E.
Assault: County Road 1753.
Domestic violence: County Road 1212.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 831.
Possession of a forged instrument: Hwy. 157.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1551.
5/31
Harassment: Hwy. 91.
Domestic violence: County Road 1352.
Domestic violence: County Road 143.
Theft of property: County Road 1564.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
5/29
Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 21, arrested on County Road 831, Emeus Baptist Church.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: male, 30, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 43, arrested on County Road 431.
Simple assault (family); failure to appear- failure to immunize dog/cat for rabies: female, 50, arrested on County Road 1518.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 40, arrested at dead end of County Road 1663.
Failure to appear- driver’s license-not in possession: male, 50, arrested at Petro Dodge City.
Simple assault (family): male, 47, arrested on County Road 1518.
Failure to appear- open container of alcohol in a vehicle; switched tag: male, 44, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
Simple assault (family): 35, arrested on County Road 1776.
Public intoxication: female, 22, arrested at Smith Lake Park.
5/30
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 39, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E, Rock Grocery.
Possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 51, arrested on County Road 1490.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 36, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278, Rock Grocery.
Possession of dangerous drugs: female, 22, arrested on County Road 1490.
Possessing forged instrument: male, 41, arrested on AL. Hwy 157.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, less than $500, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; possession of burglary tools; possession of marijuana, second degree; criminal mischief: male, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 27, arrested on County Road 831.
5/31
Illegal possession of prescription drugs: male, 53, arrested in Hanceville.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 58, arrested on County Road 143.
Public intoxication: female, 27, arrested at Berlin Dollar General.
Negotiating worthless instrument, two counts: female, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault (family): male, 50, arrested on County Road 1352.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; running a red light; driving while license suspended: male, 46, arrested at Station Prison.
Criminal littering: male, 41, arrested on County Road 1036/U.S. Hwy. 278 W.
Probation violation- possession of methamphetamine: male, 33, arrested on Double S. Mnt. Rd.
Public intoxication: male, 30, arrested at Dodge City Shell.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.