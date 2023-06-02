Arrest handcuffs
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for May 26 — June 1:

5/26

Theft of property, fourth degree-miscellaneous: Books-A-Million, Cullman Shopping Center.

5/28

Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to 2014 Chevy 1500: 2nd Avenue NW.

5/31

Theft of property, first degree=cash: no location reported.

Theft of property, third degree-miscellaneous: Lowe’s, Cherokee Avenue SW.

Harassment: no location reported.

6/1

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-miscellaneous: 7th Street SW.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-miscellaneous: 10th Street SW.

Theft of property, first degree-cash: Tony Serra Nissan.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-miscellaneous: 5th Avenue SW.

Theft of property, fourth degree-miscellaneous: 10th Street SW.

Domestic violence, third degree: 1st Avenue SE.

Theft of property, first degree-2022 BMW Motorcycle: 4th Street SW.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:

5/31

Public intoxication: male, 25, of Cullman, arrested on Hickory Avenue NW.

Driving under the influence: female, 40, of Cullman, arrested on Dripping Springs Road/Rosemont Avenue.

Failure to appear- disorderly conduct; criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts: male, 34, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.

Public intoxication: female, 33, of Falkville, arrested on Katie Lane SW.

6/1

Driving under the influence: male, 38, of Cullman, arrested on 13th Street NE.

Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 51, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Harassment: female, 56, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- speeding; insurance violation; running red light: male, 27, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Soliciting prostitution: male, 26, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.

Obstructing governmental operations; attempting to elude: male, 30, of Athens, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Tuesday and Wednesday:

5/30

Assault: County Road 1490.

Reckless endangerment: County Road 838.

Harassment: County Road 1212.

Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: County Road 1490.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 E.

Assault: County Road 1753.

Domestic violence: County Road 1212.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 831.

Possession of a forged instrument: Hwy. 157.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1551.

5/31

Harassment: Hwy. 91.

Domestic violence: County Road 1352.

Domestic violence: County Road 143.

Theft of property: County Road 1564.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:

5/29

Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 21, arrested on County Road 831, Emeus Baptist Church.

Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: male, 30, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Failure to appear- unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 43, arrested on County Road 431.

Simple assault (family); failure to appear- failure to immunize dog/cat for rabies: female, 50, arrested on County Road 1518.

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 40, arrested at dead end of County Road 1663.

Failure to appear- driver’s license-not in possession: male, 50, arrested at Petro Dodge City.

Simple assault (family): male, 47, arrested on County Road 1518.

Failure to appear- open container of alcohol in a vehicle; switched tag: male, 44, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.

Simple assault (family): 35, arrested on County Road 1776.

Public intoxication: female, 22, arrested at Smith Lake Park.

5/30

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 39, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E, Rock Grocery.

Possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 51, arrested on County Road 1490.

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 36, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278, Rock Grocery.

Possession of dangerous drugs: female, 22, arrested on County Road 1490.

Possessing forged instrument: male, 41, arrested on AL. Hwy 157.

Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, less than $500, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; possession of burglary tools; possession of marijuana, second degree; criminal mischief: male, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 27, arrested on County Road 831.

5/31

Illegal possession of prescription drugs: male, 53, arrested in Hanceville.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 58, arrested on County Road 143.

Public intoxication: female, 27, arrested at Berlin Dollar General.

Negotiating worthless instrument, two counts: female, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Simple assault (family): male, 50, arrested on County Road 1352.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; running a red light; driving while license suspended: male, 46, arrested at Station Prison.

Criminal littering: male, 41, arrested on County Road 1036/U.S. Hwy. 278 W.

Probation violation- possession of methamphetamine: male, 33, arrested on Double S. Mnt. Rd.

Public intoxication: male, 30, arrested at Dodge City Shell.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

