Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for May 9-14, 2023:
5/9
Theft of property, fourth degree-clothing: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
5/13
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-miscellaneous: Cherokee Avenue SW.
Domestic violence, third degree: Cleveland Avenue SW.
5/14
Domestic violence, third degree: Main Avenue SW.
Criminal mischief, third degree-damaged property: City of Cullman, Main Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
5/12
Failure to appear- driving under the influence; improper lane usage; running red light: female, 26, of Hanceville, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW/Arnold Street.
Grand Jury indictment-theft of property, third degree: male, 34, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/13
Driving under the influence; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 36, of Boligee, arrested on I-65/mm 309.
Public intoxication: female, 29, of Nauvoo, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 37, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Reckless endangerment: male, 38, of Cullman, arrested in Good Hope.
Domestic violence, third degree: male, 38, of Cullman, arrested on Cleveland Avenue SW.
5/14
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; attempting to elude; false information given to law enforcement; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 39, of Hartselle, arrested in Decatur.
Domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree: male, 39, arrested on Main Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree, two counts: male, 54, of Hazel Green, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree, two counts: female, 54, of Hazel Green, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
5/11
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 1043.
Criminal mischief: County Road 565.
Theft of property: Hwy. 157.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1157.
Harassment: County Road 1485.
Ex-felon in possession of a firearm; reckless endangerment: County Road 702.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: County Road 831.
Domestic violence: County Road 1043.
5/12
Domestic violence: County Road 713.
Domestic violence: County Road 992.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; tampering with physical evidence: County Road 437.
Domestic violence; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 466.
Theft of property: Mauldin Street.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 466.
Theft of property: County Road 222.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.
5/13
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence: County Road 813.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 E.
5/14
Burglary: County Road 728.
Violation of a protection order; domestic violence: McAnnally Street NW.
Domestic violence: County Road 557.
Assault: U.S. Hwy. 231.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
5/11
Public intoxication: male, 27, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31/Vinemont Marathon.
Assault; harassment: male, 59, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- simple assault; criminally negligent homicide (vehicular)-DUI; reckless driving: female, 55, arrested at Hamsi Medical Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- sale of stolen property, less than $500: male, 35, arrested on County Road 831.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; giving false identification to law enforcement: female, 41, arrested at 278 Rock Grocery.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 24, arrested at Walker Building Supply.
Failure to appear- counterfeiting; forged instrument: 38, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Ex-felon in possession of a firearm: male, 32, arrested on County Road 702.
Possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 43, arrested on County Road 1043.
5/12
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; violation of release- possession of marijuana, second degree; theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; tampering with physical evidence: male, 21, arrested at Good Hope Contracting.
Failure to appear- no liability insurance: male, 44, arrested at Hanceville Police Department.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: 24, arrested on County Road 437/County Road 223.
Probation violation- shoplifting, two counts-$500-less than $1500; driving while license suspended: 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): male, 28, arrested on County Road 1129.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 28, arrested on County Road 992.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 33, arrested on County Road 466.
5/13
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs): male, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation revoked- theft-miscellaneous, two counts: male, 37, arrested in Shelby County.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 62, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence: female, 46, arrested at Whitlock’s General Store.
Public intoxication: male, 47, arrested on County Road 951.
Public intoxication: male, 57, arrested on County Road 845.
Criminal mischief-damage to public property: male, 22, arrested on County Road 222/County Road 416.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 45, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 South/Life Church.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: female, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 43, arrested at Refuge Church.
Public intoxication: male, 27, arrested at Fairpark Ct. Roadway.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana: female, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: 33, arrested at Refuge Church.
5/14
Buying/receiving stolen property; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 46, arrested on Hwy. 91.
Probation violation- adult sex offender-providing false information from registration notification: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property: male, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.