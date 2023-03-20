Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday-Sunday:
3/14
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
3/16
Counterfeit $10: State of Alabama.
3/17
Forgery, third degree-forged checks: St. Bernard Prep School.
Theft by deception, first degree-cash: Mitch Smith Chevrolet.
Theft of property, third degree-general merchandise; criminal trespassing, second degree: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
3/18
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise; criminal trespassing, second degree: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Criminal mischief, second degree-damaged property: Cullman Park and Rec, Lee Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Criminal trespassing, second degree: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
3/19
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise; criminal trespassing, third degree: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
3/17
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: male, 48, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 278 W/I-65.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 37, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, two counts; driving while license revoked, three counts; expired tag: male, 36, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- expired tag; speeding: male, 37, of Cullman, arrested on Dialsdale Lane, SW.
Theft of property, third degree: female, 39, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, third degree; criminal trespassing, second degree: female, 65, of Hanceville, arrested on Olive Street SW.
3/18
Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, of Athens, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 23, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
3/19
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property, fourth degree: male, 58, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance, two counts; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of prescription drugs; theft of property, third degree; failure to appear- driving without a license; insurance violation: male, 42, of Irondale, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance, two counts; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of prescription drugs; theft of property, third degree; forgery, third degree: female, 38, of Irondale, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Criminal trespassing: male, 53, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Criminal trespassing: male, 28, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- expired tag: male, 34, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 37, of Cullman. arrested on Olive Street SW.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
2/16
Domestic violence: County Road 1715.
Domestic violence: County Road 1755.
Harassment; criminal mischief: County Road 1134.
Theft of property: Hwy. 278 E.
Harassment: County Road 1368.
Domestic violence: County Road 1371.
Theft of property: County Road 222.
Domestic violence: County Road 1134.
2/17
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; tampering with physical evidence: I-65 NB/mm 304.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: Hwy. 69 S.
Arson: County Road 1716.
Theft of property: I-65 SB/mm 315.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 W.
Domestic violence: County Road 790.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1664.
3/18
Domestic violence: County Road 752.
Domestic violence: County Road 881.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: School House Road.
Domestic violence: County Road 1435.
Domestic violence: County Road 641.
Trespassing: County Road 1177.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Chad Drive.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: Hwy. 69 S.
3/19
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 E.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Cherokee Avenue SW.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 E.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
3/16
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree, two counts; promote prison contraband (other); carrying brass knuckles/sling shot: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): 18, arrested on Hwy. 31.
Assault-harassment: male, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 21, arrested on Ryan Road.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: female, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 29, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 39, arrested at Springhill Grocery.
Failure to appear- contempt of/interrupting court proceeding, two counts: female, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Aggravated assault of a police officer (other weapon): 34, arrested on County Road 806.
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card; miscellaneous theft, $500-less than $1500; theft of article from auto; failure to appear- expired license: male, 32, arrested on County Road 230.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); menacing-other weapon; attempting to elude a police officer: male, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal mischief-enter/remain in building/fenced property: male, 31, arrested at Holly Pond Marathon.
Public intoxication: female, 27, arrested at 31 Megan Lane.
3/17
Assault; harassment: male, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault; harassment: male, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; public intoxication, four counts: female, 28, arrested on County Road 616.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 46, arrested on County Road 1664.
Cruelty to animals: female, 65, arrested on County Road 1177.
Probation violation- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle; auto theft: male, 23, arrested at MCDC.
Domestic assault; harassment (family): male, 29, arrested on County Road 790.
Failure to appear- shoplifting, less than $500: male, 49, arrested on Highway 31.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense: male, 27, arrested on County Road 1136.
Possession of dangerous drugs; tampering with physical evidence: female, 45, arrested on I-65 NB.
Probation violation- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle; failure to appear/comply/pay: male, 30, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Domestic assault; harassment (family): female, 28, arrested on County Road 790.
Possession of dangerous drugs: male, 42, arrested in Dodge City.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer: male, 29, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 73, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended: male, 58, arrested on County Road 109.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; probation violation- theft-miscellaneous, $1500-$2500: male, 29, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 30, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
3/18
Domestic assault; harassment (family): male, 33, arrested on County Road 881.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; reckless driving: male, 34, arrested on County Road 599.
Domestic assault; harassment (family): male, 41, arrested on County Road 752.
Failure to appear- reckless driving: male, 44, arrested in Dodge City.
Failure to appear- emergency engine or motor shut-off switch: male, 54, arrested on County Road 1145.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 30, arrested on County Road 1435.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- driver’s license-not in possession: male, 43, arrested on New Brooklyn Road.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: female, 42, arrested in Morgan County.
Bail Jumping, second degree- using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution; attempting to elude a police officer: male, 26, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree: male, 43, arrested on Hwy. 31.
Simple assault-child abuse (family); failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse: female, 26, arrested on Hopewell Road NE.
Failure to appear- simple assault-coercion: female, 37, arrested on Edmondson Road NE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 39, arrested on County Road 385.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 41, arrested on County Road 71.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 33, arrested in Morgan County.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- permitting dogs to run at large: male, 38, arrested on Chad Drive.
Attempting to elude a police officer; public intoxication: male, 25, arrested on County Road 728.
Public intoxication: male, 26, arrested on County Road 728.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 18, arrested on Hwy. 69.
3/19
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 34, arrested on Day Gap Road.
Failure to appear- Harassing communications: male, 28, arrested on County Road 223.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 48, arrested on County Road 222.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: male, 41, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- theft of an article from auto, two counts; harassing communications: male, 25, arrested on County Road 626.
Failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 66, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 47, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Probation revoked- using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: male, 44, arrested in Madison County.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 31, arrested on County Road 438.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; speed above 45 mph, county road: male, 28, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 58, arrested on County Road 223.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 45, arrested on County Road 438.