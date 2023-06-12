Arrest handcuffs
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

6/9

Forgery, third degree-forged check: Committee for Accuracy to Middle East Reporting and Analysis.

Harassing communications: no location reported.

6/10

Theft of property, four degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.

Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to 2005 Ford F250: Donauer Drive SW.

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.

6/11

Theft of property, first degree-2001 Hyundai Accent: Cooper Circle SW.

Harassment: Avenue H SE.

Identity theft; theft of property, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Saturday:

6/10

Failure to appear- driving under the influence of a controlled substance: male, 53, of Boaz, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.

Public intoxication: male, 46, of Saginaw, MI, arrested on 4th Street SW.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

6/8

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 386.

Criminal mischief; harassment: County Road 109.

Theft of property: Hwy. 157.

Harassment: County Road 688.

Burglary; unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1176.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 813.

6/9

Domestic violence: County Road 713.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 730.

Home repair fraud: County Road 270.

Harassment: St. Joseph Street NW.

Domestic violence: County Road 81.

Theft of property: County Road 1107.

Domestic violence: Hwy. 91.

6/10

Illegal possession of prescription drugs: I-65 NB rest area.

Domestic violence: County Road 950.

Theft of property: County Road 1371.

Permitting dogs to run at large: County Road 613.

Home repair fraud: County Road 1200.

Domestic violence: County Road 1059.

Burglary: County Road 216.

Domestic violence: County Road 1598.

Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 431.

6/11

Domestic violence: County Road 1428.

Theft of property: U.S. Hwy. 31.

Criminal mischief; harassment: Tillery Road.

Domestic violence: County Road 1212.

Domestic violence: County Road 1598.

Domestic violence: County Road 1114.

Assault: U.S. Hwy. 31.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

6/8

Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 42, arrested on Hwy. 278 W/County Road 463.

Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; no plainly visible tag; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 51, arrested on County Road 813.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts: 42, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 24, arrested at Rainbow Crossing.

Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs; failure of adult sex offender to register: male, 35, arrested on County Road 1605.

Public intoxication; failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 33, arrested on County Road 41.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with driver’s license-not in possession: male, 43, arrested on County Road 1251.

Violation of a release order- theft-miscellaneous; burglary-residence (force); possession of dangerous drugs: male, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications; violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Violation of a release order-driving under the influence: male, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): 19, arrested at Chevron Lacon.

Failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 48, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 28, arrested at Joppa Sunoco.

Public intoxication: female, 36, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157/O’Reilly Auto.

6/9

Auto theft; burglary-non residence (no force); failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 31, arrested on County Road 557.

Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 32, arrested on County Road 730/County Road 747.

Simple assault (family): female, 34, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; simple assault (family); public intoxication; attempting to elude a police officer; resisting arrest; obstruction of governmental operations; domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 25, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E.

Probation violation- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle: male, 31, arrested on County Road 565/County Road 559.

6/10

Probation violation- theft of property, second degree, $500-less than $1500; failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Illegal possession of prescription drugs; public intoxication: female, 36, arrested on I-65 NB Rest Area.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 41, arrested on County Road 950.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 53, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 32, arrested on County Road 431.

Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs; theft-miscellaneous-$500-less than $1500: male, 43, arrested at Lacon Chevron.

Failure to appear- driving under the influence of a controlled substance: male, 19, arrested at Lacon Chevron.

6/11

Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 33, arrested on County Road 1212.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 28, arrested on County Road 1212.

Simple assault (family); violation of a domestic violence protection order: 25, arrested at Joppa Sunoco.

Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Burglary-non residence (force): male, 38, arrested at 278 Chevron.

Theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: male, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 499, arrested on County Road 1598.

Failure to appear- expired tag: female, 30, arrested at the Cullman county Detention Center.

