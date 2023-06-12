Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
6/9
Forgery, third degree-forged check:
Harassing communications: no location reported.
6/10
Theft of property, four degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to 2005 Ford F250: Donauer Drive SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
6/11
Theft of property, first degree-2001 Hyundai Accent: Cooper Circle SW.
Harassment: Avenue H SE.
Identity theft; theft of property, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Saturday:
6/10
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of a controlled substance: male, 53, of Boaz, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Public intoxication: male, 46, of Saginaw, MI, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
6/8
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 386.
Criminal mischief; harassment: County Road 109.
Theft of property: Hwy. 157.
Harassment: County Road 688.
Burglary; unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1176.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 813.
6/9
Domestic violence: County Road 713.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 730.
Home repair fraud: County Road 270.
Harassment: St. Joseph Street NW.
Domestic violence: County Road 81.
Theft of property: County Road 1107.
Domestic violence: Hwy. 91.
6/10
Illegal possession of prescription drugs: I-65 NB rest area.
Domestic violence: County Road 950.
Theft of property: County Road 1371.
Permitting dogs to run at large: County Road 613.
Home repair fraud: County Road 1200.
Domestic violence: County Road 1059.
Burglary: County Road 216.
Domestic violence: County Road 1598.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 431.
6/11
Domestic violence: County Road 1428.
Theft of property: U.S. Hwy. 31.
Criminal mischief; harassment: Tillery Road.
Domestic violence: County Road 1212.
Domestic violence: County Road 1598.
Domestic violence: County Road 1114.
Assault: U.S. Hwy. 31.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
6/8
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 42, arrested on Hwy. 278 W/County Road 463.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; no plainly visible tag; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 51, arrested on County Road 813.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts: 42, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 24, arrested at Rainbow Crossing.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs; failure of adult sex offender to register: male, 35, arrested on County Road 1605.
Public intoxication; failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 33, arrested on County Road 41.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with driver’s license-not in possession: male, 43, arrested on County Road 1251.
Violation of a release order- theft-miscellaneous; burglary-residence (force); possession of dangerous drugs: male, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications; violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of a release order-driving under the influence: male, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): 19, arrested at Chevron Lacon.
Failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 48, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 28, arrested at Joppa Sunoco.
Public intoxication: female, 36, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157/O’Reilly Auto.
6/9
Auto theft; burglary-non residence (no force); failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 31, arrested on County Road 557.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 32, arrested on County Road 730/County Road 747.
Simple assault (family): female, 34, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; simple assault (family); public intoxication; attempting to elude a police officer; resisting arrest; obstruction of governmental operations; domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 25, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E.
Probation violation- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle: male, 31, arrested on County Road 565/County Road 559.
6/10
Probation violation- theft of property, second degree, $500-less than $1500; failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; public intoxication: female, 36, arrested on I-65 NB Rest Area.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 41, arrested on County Road 950.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 53, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 32, arrested on County Road 431.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs; theft-miscellaneous-$500-less than $1500: male, 43, arrested at Lacon Chevron.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of a controlled substance: male, 19, arrested at Lacon Chevron.
6/11
Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 33, arrested on County Road 1212.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 28, arrested on County Road 1212.
Simple assault (family); violation of a domestic violence protection order: 25, arrested at Joppa Sunoco.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Burglary-non residence (force): male, 38, arrested at 278 Chevron.
Theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: male, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 499, arrested on County Road 1598.
Failure to appear- expired tag: female, 30, arrested at the Cullman county Detention Center.