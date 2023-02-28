Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
2/27
Theft of property, third degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
2/24
Disorderly conduct: male, 35, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- open container of alcohol in vehicle; driving without a license; improper lane usage; failure to signal: male, 37, of Athens, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 34, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of a controlled substance: male, 26, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Street SE.
2/25
Driving under the influence: male, 25, of Cullman, arrested on Tallyho Street SW.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle: male, 28, of Cullman, arrested on Cleveland Avenue NW/Katherine Street NW.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 33, of San Manuel, AZ, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Public intoxication; resisting arrest: male, 62, of Hanceville, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
2/26
Failure to appear- public intoxication: female, 38, of Holly Pond, arrested on Logan Street SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; criminal trespassing, third degree; insurance violation, two counts; improper land usage; driving without a license: male, 62, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without a license; failure to register vehicle; insurance violation, three counts; driving while license suspended, two counts; failure to signal: female, 54, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; driving while license suspended; insurance violation, three counts; expired tag; failure to register vehicle: male, 27, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; driving without a license: male, 38, of Falkville, arrested in Falkville.
2/27
Public intoxication: male, 43, of Cullman, arrested on St. Bernard Drive SE.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 44, of Cullman, arrested on Austin Avenue/4th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 43, of Crane Hill, arrested on 4th Street SW.