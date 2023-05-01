Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
4/26
Harassment: 2nd Avenue NE.
4/28
Burglary, third degree-miscellaneous: Northcrest Drive NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-food; criminal trespassing, second degree: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
Harassment: no location reported.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
4/29
Assault, second degree: County Road 1601.
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card-misc. charges: no location reported.
Criminal trespassing, second degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Criminal mischief, third degree-damaged property: Trammell Drive NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Harassment: Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
4/30
Criminal mischief, second degree-damaged phones: Phone Shop.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
4/28
Failure to appear- driving while license revoked: male, 40, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 47, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
4/29
Driving under the influence: male, 30, of Hartselle, arrested on I-65/mm 310.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 26, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, second degree; failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; insurance violation, two counts; expired tag: female, 29, of Hartselle, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 42, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- public intoxication, two counts: male, 57, of Franklin, GA, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 37, of Haleyville, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
4/30
Driving under the influence: male, 30, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Avenue NW/1st Street.
Harassment: male, 36, of Cullman, arrested on Rosemont Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
4/27
Theft of property: County Road 783.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: County Road 1251.
Assault: County Road 1515.
Theft of property: County Road 1223.
Harassment; distributing private image with intent to harass: Helen Warren Vogel Street NE.
Theft of property: Hwy. 69 S.
Theft of property: County Road 1117.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: County Road 1133.
4/28
Domestic violence: Alex Drive.
Burglary: County Road 1371.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 601.
Reckless endangerment: Commercial Street SE.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 233.
Domestic violence: County Road 1352.
Criminal mischief: Good Hope School Road.
Domestic violence: County Road 288.
4/29
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: Hwy. 91.
Disorderly conduct: County Road 590.
Theft of property: Apple Grove Road.
Harassment: Section Line Road.
Theft of property: County Road 1435.
Domestic violence: Hwy. 91.
Drug trafficking; possession with intent to distribute drugs; unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 31.
Robbery: County Road 1600.
Domestic violence: County Road 1123.
4/30
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: U.S. Hwy. 31 N.
Assault: Millwood Rd. SE.
Trespassing: County Road 248.
Domestic violence; resisting arrest; cruelty to animals: County Road 1592.
Burglary: County Road 1364.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; attempting to elude a law enforcement officer; obstructing justice-using false identity: Hwy. 278.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
4/27
Simple assault (family); possession of dangerous drugs: female, 31, arrested on County Road 1251.
Drug court sanction-possession of dangerous drugs: female, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine: male, 43, arrested on County Road 1133.
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card; failure to appear- failure/refusal to display insurance: female, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unauthorized use of auto-no force (joyriding): female, 47, arrested on County Road 430.
Probation violation- aggravated assault-child abuse (family): female, 31, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 W.
4/28
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; attempting to elude a police officer; public intoxication; auto theft: female, 39, arrested at Stuckey’s.
Theft-miscellaneous, $1500-$2500: male, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; public intoxication; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises; unlawful distribution of a controlled substance: male, 35, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault-child abuse (family); possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 28, arrested on County Road 233.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; obedience to police/fireman: male, 34, arrested at Eva Fire Department/Morgan County.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 26, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 48, arrested on Hwy. 278/County Road 1635.
Simple assault (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 22, arrested on Alex Drive.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 45, arrested on Hwy. 278/Hwy. 157.
Simple assault (family): female, 57, arrested on County Road 288.
Probation violation- aggravated assault-child abuse (family): female, 25, arrested on County Road 233.
4/29
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; counterfeiting; forged instrument: male, 52, arrested on County Road 783.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; speeding-no workers-construction zone: male, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 46, arrested on Wesley Avenue.
Failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer; improper lane usage: 45, arrested on County Road 308.
Sell/distribute cocaine; drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; flight/escape; driving while license suspended; driving under the influence of a controlled substance: male, 26, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 59, arrested on Hwy. 91.
Disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace/affray: male, 27, arrested on County Road 590.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 30, arrested on County Road 1123.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 44, arrested on Hwy. 91.
4/30
Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 46, arrested on County Road 437/County Road 397.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 36, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 W/Hickory Avenue.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; using false identity-fictitious person; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 34, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 W/Hickory Avenue.
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains in dwelling: female, 33, arrested on County Road 248.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); cruelty to dog/cat; resisting arrest: male, 48, arrested on County Road 1592.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); resisting arrest: female, 39, arrested at Stuckey’s.
Public intoxication: male, 19, arrested on Hwy. 69/Hwy. 157.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; attempting to elude a police officer: male, 37, arrested on Hwy. 278 W/Hickory Avenue.