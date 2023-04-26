Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Sunday-Tuesday:
4/23
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
4/24
Theft by fraudulent leasing-Xbox: Rent-A-Center.
Burglary, third degree-jewelry: Waterford Drive NW.
4/25
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Forgery, third degree; theft of property, first degree-forged checks: Warehouse Discount Groceries.
Theft of property, second degree-cash: no location reported.
Harassment: 4th Avenue SE.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
Failure to appear- insurance violation: female, 51, of Eva, arrested at the County Detention Center.
Criminal mischief, second degree: male, 41, of Cullman, arrested at the County Detention Center.
4/25
Criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 36, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 29, of Falkville, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: male, 44, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.