Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Sunday-Tuesday:

4/23

Criminal trespassing, third degree: Walmart, Hwy. 157.

4/24

Theft by fraudulent leasing-Xbox: Rent-A-Center.

Burglary, third degree-jewelry: Waterford Drive NW.

4/25

Criminal trespassing, third degree: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.

Forgery, third degree; theft of property, first degree-forged checks: Warehouse Discount Groceries.

Theft of property, second degree-cash: no location reported.

Harassment: 4th Avenue SE.

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:

Failure to appear- insurance violation: female, 51, of Eva, arrested at the County Detention Center.

Criminal mischief, second degree: male, 41, of Cullman, arrested at the County Detention Center.

4/25

Criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 36, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 29, of Falkville, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: male, 44, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.

