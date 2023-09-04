Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Sunday-Thursday:
8/27
Harassing communications: no location reported.
8/29
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, second degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
8/30
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, first offense-cash: America’s First Credit Union.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
8/31
Burglary, third degree: 13th Street NE.
Identity theft: Integrated Transportation Solutions, LLC.
Domestic violence, third degree: Brunner Street NW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday:
8/31
Possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 46, of Cullman, arrested on Lee Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 26, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Receiving stolen property, first degree: male, 46, of Birmingham, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Receiving stolen property, first degree: female, 37, of Birmingham, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.