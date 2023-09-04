Arrest handcuffs
Metro Creative

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Sunday-Thursday:

8/27

Harassing communications: no location reported.

8/29

Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, second degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.

8/30

Criminal trespassing, third degree: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.

Theft of property, first offense-cash: America’s First Credit Union.

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.

8/31

Burglary, third degree: 13th Street NE.

Identity theft: Integrated Transportation Solutions, LLC.

Domestic violence, third degree: Brunner Street NW.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday:

8/31

Possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 46, of Cullman, arrested on Lee Avenue SW.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 26, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Receiving stolen property, first degree: male, 46, of Birmingham, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.

Receiving stolen property, first degree: female, 37, of Birmingham, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.

