Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday-Tuesday.
5/19
Domestic violence; harassment: Commerce Avenue NW.
5/22
Identity theft: no location reported.
Theft of property, second degree-cash: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday:
5/23:
Criminal trespassing, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree; failure to appear- failure to register vehicle; insurance violation; driving while license revoked; expired tag; criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts; receiving stolen property, fourth degree; theft of property, fourth degree: male, 38, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 53, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.