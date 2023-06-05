Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday-Sunday:
6/2
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-cash: 13th Street SW.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-wallet and contents: Lee Circle SW.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-miscellaneous: Veigl Village Ct. SW.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-miscellaneous: Logan Street SW.
Theft of property, third degree-dirt bike: Rae Avenue SW.
Theft of property, first degree-cash: no location reported.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-damaged property: 13th Street SW.
Reckless endangerment: no location reported.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: Lindsey Drive SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-miscellaneous: Birmingham Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
Assault, third degree: Lee Avenue SW.
6/3
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-pistol: 1st Avenue SE.
Reckless endangerment: 2nd Avenue SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Economy Inn, 2nd Avenue NW.
Domestic violence, third degree: Main Avenue NW.
6/4
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-miscellaneous: 9th Street SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: 4th Street SW.
Burglary, third degree-copper wiring: 14th Street SE.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
Leaving the scene of an accident- damage to a 2023 Kia: 2nd Avenue SW.
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to a 2008 Mitsubishi: Brunner Street NW.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle: no location reported.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
6/2
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 43, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: female, 18, of Huntsville, arrested on Lessman Street SW/Denson Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- driving without a license (two counts); failure to register vehicle: male, 43, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: male, 25, of Goodspring, TN, arrested on Lessman Street SW/Denson Avenue SW.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: male, 21, of Holladay, TN, arrested on Lessman Street SW/Denson Avenue SW.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 22, of Pulaski, TN, arrested on Lessman Street SW/Denson Avenue SW.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 28, of Goodspring, TN, arrested on Lessman Street SW/Denson Avenue SW.
Theft of property, third degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 44, of Warrior, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 19, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 20, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 42, of Odenville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/3
Driving under the influence: male, 39, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Street SE.
Theft of property, second degree: male, 38, of Las Vegas, NV, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts; theft of property, fourth degree; driving while license suspended: male, 44, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, two counts: female, 50, of Crane Hill, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: female, 37, of Cullman, arrested on Main Avenue SW.
Reckless endangerment: male, 22, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, three counts; criminal trespassing, third degree; driving without a license, two counts; running stop sign; insurance violation, two counts; expired tag; driving while license suspended: female, 43, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: female, 29, of Hillsboro, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- public intoxication, two counts: female, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/4
Criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 30, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, of 27, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- attempting to elude; speeding; running red light; driving without a license; running stop sign; insurance violation: male, 43, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.