Arrest handcuffs
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday, April 5, and Tuesday, April 11:

4/5

Criminal mischief, second degree-damaged dumpsters: City of Cullman, 1st Avenue NE.

4/11

Theft of property, third degree-wallets and contents: Olive Street SW.

Theft of property, third degree-wallet and contents: Marketplatz Ctr. SW.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday:

4/11

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

