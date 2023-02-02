Here is a look at incidents reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday, Jan. 26.
1/26
Duty upon striking fixtures on highway-damaged property: Ave A. SE
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31:
1/30
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, three counts; violation of a statewide health order; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; criminal trespassing, third degree; expired tag; insurance violation; driving without a license: female, 31, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; improper lights: male, 25, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, two counts; driving without a license; driving while license suspended; driving while license revoked; failure to register vehicle, two counts: male, 35, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 31.
1/31
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 38, of Cullman, arrested on 278 E @ County Road 747.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts; theft of property, fourth degree, three counts: male, 49, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 33, of Hanceville, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW/Graham Street.
Failure to appear- failure to have rabies tag; public intoxication; theft of property, fourth degree; driving without a license; driving under the influence, two counts; failure to yield; driving while license revoked: male, 36, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 316.