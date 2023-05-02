Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday-Monday:
4/27
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Hobby Lobby, Town Square SW.
5/1
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise; criminal trespassing, third degree: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
5/1
Failure to appear- insurance violation: male, 30, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 39, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 27, of Arab, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 34, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts: male, 28, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; insurance violation; improper lane usage; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 42, of Arab, arrested in Joppa.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 34, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 33, of Vinemont, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Public intoxication: male, 29, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Public intoxication: male, 59, of Vinemont, arrested on 1st Street SW.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; criminal trespassing, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of a protection order: male, 38, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.