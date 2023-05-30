Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday:
5/26
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle; driving while license suspended; insurance violation; theft of property, fourth degree: male, 41, of Cherokee, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: female, 28, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/27
Driving under the influence: male, 59, of Huntsville, arrested on 3rd Avenue SW/3rd Street SW.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; driving while license suspended; criminal trespassing, first degree; theft of property, fourth degree: male, 42, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts: female, 47, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; theft by deception: female, 24, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/28
Failure to appear- insurance violation; theft of property, fourth degree; public intoxication: male, 46, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 463.
Domestic violence, third degree: male, 23, of Cullman, arrested on 1st Street NW.
Failure to appear- disorderly conduct; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 25, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- improper muffler: male, 21, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/29
Failure to appear- insurance violation, five counts; driving without a license, two counts; improper lights; failure to register vehicle; expired tag; theft of property, two counts: male, 27, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 53, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Public intoxication: male, 38, of Hanceville, arrested on Austin Avenue SW/6th Street SW.
Driving under the influence: male, 57, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 1435.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for 5/23-5/30:
5/23
Theft of property, fourth degree, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
5/24
Theft of property, third degree-cash: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
5/25
Harassment: Avenue C, SE.
Theft of property, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Criminal mischief, third degree-damaged property: Books-A-Million, Cullman Shopping Center.
Identity theft: no location reported.
Domestic violence; harassment: Hwy. 157.
5/26: no incidents reported.
5/27
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
5/28
Domestic violence: 1st Street NW.
5/29
Theft of property; criminal mischief-damaged property: Merchants Bank, 2nd Avenue SW.
Theft of property, first degree-1995 Dodge: 4th Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree-miscellaneous: Broadway Drive SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Domestic violence; criminal mischief, third degree-damaged phone: Olive Street SW.
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damaged to a 2018 Nissan Sentra: St. Joseph Drive NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-miscellaneous: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
5/30
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree-miscellaneous: The Foundry, 2nd Avenue SW.