Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
5/25
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: I-65 NB/exit 304.
Trespassing: County Road 1177.
Harassment: County Road 538.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1635.
Violation of protection order: County Road 1234.
Domestic violence: County Road 384.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1094.
Domestic violence: County Road 1776.
Violation of a protection order: County Road 1856.
Violation of a protection order: County Road 1376.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: Hwy. 69 S.
5/26
Domestic violence: County Road 1324.
Domestic violence: County Road 654.
Criminal mischief: County Road 160.
Criminal mischief: Hwy. 69 S.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; illegal possession of prescription drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 961.
Harassment: County Road 1107.
Theft of property: Hwy. 69 S.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Holly Pond Road.
5/27
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 463.
Domestic violence: County Road 222.
Theft of property: Wesley Avenue N.
Theft of property: County Road 842.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; illegal possession of prescription drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 223.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 256.
Theft of property: Red Hill Road.
5/28
Theft of property: County Road 783.
Criminal mischief: U.S. Hwy. 31.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Wesley Avenue N.
Theft of property: County Road 747.
Burglary: County Road 1669.
Burglary; unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle; criminal mischief: County Road 1225.
5/29
Domestic violence: County Road 617.
Burglary; domestic violence: County Road 1770.
Assault: County Road 386.
Burglary: County Road 463.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 831.
Theft of property: County Road 490.
Domestic violence: County Road 1776.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1663.
Domestic violence: County Road 1518.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
5/25
Simple assault-harassment: male, 58, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault-harassment: female, 65, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 27, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278/County Road 1635.
Domestic assault-menacing: male, 56, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- simple assault-child abuse (family); possession of dangerous drugs: female, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- failure/refusal to display insurance: male, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; licenses required-exceptions-fees (home building): male, 45, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of cocaine; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 31, arrested on I-65 NB/exit 304.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 62, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- promote prison contraband (drugs); theft-miscellaneous, less than $500; driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled: male, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, $1500-$2500: female, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Public intoxication: female, 48, arrested on County Road 255.
Probation violation- simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/26
Possession of marijuana, second degree; public intoxication; failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 50, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91/Colony Exxon.
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card: male, 50, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 40, arrested on Holly Pond Blountsville Road.
Probation violation- possession of methamphetamine: male, 41, arrested on Roswell Road.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 52, arrested on County Road 861/County Road 4019.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/27
Failure to appear- expired license; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; reckless endangerment: female, 42, arrested at Hanceville Police Department.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 23, arrested on County Road 256.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 58, arrested on County Road 463/Hwy. 278 W.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: 34, arrested at Priceville Raceway.
Public intoxication; domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 20, arrested on County Road 1087.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; burglary-residence (force); burglary of auto (no theft); driver’s license-not in possession: male, 32, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.
Simple assault-child abuse (family), two counts: female, 27, arrested at Love’s.
Possession of dangerous drugs; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 24, arrested on County Road 223/County Road 252.
5/28
Burglary-residence (force); unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage); criminal mischief-damage to private property, two counts: male, 25, arrested on County Road 1225.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- shoplifting, $500-less than $1500; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: male, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.