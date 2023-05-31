Arrest handcuffs
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

5/25

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: I-65 NB/exit 304.

Trespassing: County Road 1177.

Harassment: County Road 538.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1635.

Violation of protection order: County Road 1234.

Domestic violence: County Road 384.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1094.

Domestic violence: County Road 1776.

Violation of a protection order: County Road 1856.

Violation of a protection order: County Road 1376.

Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: Hwy. 69 S.

5/26

Domestic violence: County Road 1324.

Domestic violence: County Road 654.

Criminal mischief: County Road 160.

Criminal mischief: Hwy. 69 S.

Unlawful possession of marijuana; illegal possession of prescription drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 961.

Harassment: County Road 1107.

Theft of property: Hwy. 69 S.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Holly Pond Road.

5/27

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 463.

Domestic violence: County Road 222.

Theft of property: Wesley Avenue N.

Theft of property: County Road 842.

Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; illegal possession of prescription drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 223.

Unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 256.

Theft of property: Red Hill Road.

5/28

Theft of property: County Road 783.

Criminal mischief: U.S. Hwy. 31.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Wesley Avenue N.

Theft of property: County Road 747.

Burglary: County Road 1669.

Burglary; unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle; criminal mischief: County Road 1225.

5/29

Domestic violence: County Road 617.

Burglary; domestic violence: County Road 1770.

Assault: County Road 386.

Burglary: County Road 463.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 831.

Theft of property: County Road 490.

Domestic violence: County Road 1776.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1663.

Domestic violence: County Road 1518.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

5/25

Simple assault-harassment: male, 58, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Simple assault-harassment: female, 65, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 27, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278/County Road 1635.

Domestic assault-menacing: male, 56, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Probation violation- simple assault-child abuse (family); possession of dangerous drugs: female, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- failure/refusal to display insurance: male, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of methamphetamine; licenses required-exceptions-fees (home building): male, 45, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.

Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of cocaine; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 31, arrested on I-65 NB/exit 304.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 62, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- promote prison contraband (drugs); theft-miscellaneous, less than $500; driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled: male, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, $1500-$2500: female, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Public intoxication: female, 48, arrested on County Road 255.

Probation violation- simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

5/26

Possession of marijuana, second degree; public intoxication; failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 50, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91/Colony Exxon.

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card: male, 50, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 40, arrested on Holly Pond Blountsville Road.

Probation violation- possession of methamphetamine: male, 41, arrested on Roswell Road.

Possession of marijuana, second degree; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 52, arrested on County Road 861/County Road 4019.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

5/27

Failure to appear- expired license; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; reckless endangerment: female, 42, arrested at Hanceville Police Department.

Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 23, arrested on County Road 256.

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 58, arrested on County Road 463/Hwy. 278 W.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: 34, arrested at Priceville Raceway.

Public intoxication; domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 20, arrested on County Road 1087.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; burglary-residence (force); burglary of auto (no theft); driver’s license-not in possession: male, 32, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.

Simple assault-child abuse (family), two counts: female, 27, arrested at Love’s.

Possession of dangerous drugs; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 24, arrested on County Road 223/County Road 252.

5/28

Burglary-residence (force); unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage); criminal mischief-damage to private property, two counts: male, 25, arrested on County Road 1225.

Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- shoplifting, $500-less than $1500; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: male, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

