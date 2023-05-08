Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for May 2 — May 7, 2023:
5/2
Theft of property, fourth degree — miscellaneous: Wild Thang, 2nd Avenue SW.
5/6
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Bin Frenzy, Town Square SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-tag: no location reported.
Identity theft; theft by deception, first degree-cash: no location reported.
Leaving the scene of an accident-damage to 2017 Nissan Altima: Olive Street SW.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-miscellaneous: Olive Street SW.
5/7
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-wallet & contents: Lee Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-miscellaneous: no location reported.
Criminal mischief, third degree-damaged phone: no location reported.
Theft of property fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
5/5
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 35, of Somerville, arrested on Convent Road.
Grand Jury indictment- possession of child pornography, seventeen counts; production of child pornography, seventeen counts; aggravated surveillance, nineteen counts: male, 25, of Cullman, arrested on Meadowbrook Parkway.
Public intoxication; disorderly conduct: male, 70, of Philadelphia, PA, arrested on 4th Street SW/Main Avenue.
Driving under the influence: male, 35, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Driving under the influence: female, 20, of Cullman, arrested on 8th Street/2nd Avenue NW.
5/6
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 36, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
5/7
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 34, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 53, of Hanceville, arrested on Rosemont Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 43, of Cullman, arrested on Arnold Street NE.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
5/4
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.
Domestic violence: County Road 1435.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1545.
Assault-menacing: County Road 305.
Theft of property: County Road 308.
Assault: U.S. Hwy. 31.
Theft of property: County Road 436.
Harassment: St. Joseph Street NW.
5/5
Domestic violence: County Road 654.
Domestic violence: County Road 773.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1136.
Theft of property: County Road 730.
5/6
Domestic violence; criminal mischief: County Road 1664.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1655.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Lincoln Avenue SW.
Theft of property: County Road 831.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1136.
Burglary: County Road 437.
Harassment: County Road 695.
5/7
Domestic violence: County Road 1029.
Domestic violence; criminal mischief: County Road 1555.
Harassment: County Road 1371.
Domestic violence: County Road 1718.
Harassment: County Road 695.
Trespassing: Hwy. 69 N.
Permitting dogs to run at large: County Road 803.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
5/4
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; public intoxication: female, 38, arrested at Jack’s Shell, Good Hope.
Probation violation- burglary-non residence (force); theft of lost property: 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 56, arrested on County Road 1435.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; probation violation- theft-miscellaneous, $1500-$2500; possessing stolen property: male, 23, arrested on County Road 535.
Probation violation- burglary-residence (no force); shoplifting: female, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 29, arrested on County Road 704, Hanceville.
5/5:
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 49, arrested on County Road 1136.
Negotiating worthless instrument: male, 52, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.
Public intoxication; domestic assault-harassment (family); attempting to elude a police officer: male, 50, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs: male, 37, arrested at the Marion County Jail.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 65, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.
5/6:
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: female, 38, arrested on County Road 1664.
Probation revoked- auto theft: male, 22, arrested at the Warrior Police Department.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 30, arrested on Lincoln Avenue SW.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 41, arrested on County Road 1136.
Failure to appear- miscellaneous theft: male, 23, arrested at the Birmingham City Jail.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; no seat belt: male, 34, arrested on Hwy. 69/New Home Road.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property: female, 41, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 32, arrested on County Road 1840.
5/7
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 51, arrested at Trimble Dollar General.
Assault-harassment: male, 33, arrested on Beech Avenue.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault-harassment: female, 32, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 39, arrested on County Road 1029.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 30, arrested on County Road 1371/County Road 1373.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 51, arrested on County Road 1029.
Simple assault (family); criminal mischief: male, 37, arrested at Holly Pond Funeral Home.