Arrest handcuffs
Metro Creative

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday-Monday:

7/19

Burglary, third degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Cotton State Barns, 4th Street SW.

Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.

Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.

7/20

Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.

Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.

Theft of service, fourth degree: no location reported.

Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.

Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.

Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.

Unauthorized use of vehicle: no location reported.

Theft of service, fourth degree: no location reported.

Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.

Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.

7/21

Domestic violence: County Road 469.

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.

Theft of service-cash: no location reported.

Theft of service-cash: no location reported.

Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.

Theft of property, fourth degree-tent: Walmart, Hwy. 157.

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.

7/22

Theft of property, first degree-miscellaneous: Dialsdale Drive SW.

Theft of property, first degree-2011 Kawasaki MC: Avenue C SE.

Forgery-forged paperwork: no location reported.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-damage to 2006 Ford Focus: 3rd Avenue SE.

7/23

Harassing Communications: no location reported.

Theft of property, third degree-grill: Walmart, Olive Street SW.

Harassing communications: no location reported.

Assault, second degree: County Road 469.

Harassing communications: no location reported.

7/24

Theft of property, first degree-2004 Chevy Trailblazer: County Road 222.

Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.

Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card-misc. charges: no location reported.

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.

Harassment: Mitchell Road NE.

Assault, third degree: Hwy. 157.

Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

7/20

Assault; elder abuse: County Road 1718.

Burglary: County Road 388.

Burglary: County Road 1043.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1428.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 69 N.

Burglary: County Road 1281.

Burglary: County Road 1158.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1592.

7/21

Theft of property: County Road 1043.

Domestic violence: County Road 68.

Theft of property: County Road 1145.

Trespassing; theft of property: Hwy. 278 E.

Theft of property: Hwy. 69 S.

Burglary: County Road 587.

Theft of property: County Road 386.

Harassment: Hwy. 278 E.

Harassment: County Road 437.

Theft of property: County Road 508.

7/22

Domestic violence: County Road 223.

Domestic violence: County Road 1518.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 222.

Theft of property: County Road 504.

Criminal mischief; theft of property: County Road 1109.

Criminal mischief: County Road 469.

Assault: County Road 469.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.

7/23

Theft of property: County Road 1643.

Harassment: County Road 627.

Domestic violence: County Road 842.

Harassment: Wesley Avenue N.

Criminal mischief: County Road 1719.

Assault: County Road 1719.

Theft of property: County Road 653.

Harassment: County Road 1185.

Theft of property: County Road 1669.

Unlawful possession of marijuana; attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 1527.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

7/20

Negotiating worthless instrument: female, 33, arrested at Cherokee Marathon.

Aggravated assault-family (knife): male, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 33, arrested on County Road 1428.

Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 33, arrested on County Road 1592.

Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 44, arrested on County Road 1568.

Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 59, arrested on Hwy. 69/County Road 1777.

Possession of marijuana; attempting to elude a police officer; public intoxication: male, 31, arrested at Rock The South.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- criminal trespassing-enters/remains in dwelling: male, 33, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.

Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 42, arrested at Cherokee Marathon.

Elder abuse and neglect, second degree: male, 38, arrested on County Road 1718.

Destruction of property by prisoner: male, 35, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

7/21

Shoplifting: male, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 37, arrested on County Road 68.

Probation violation- sell/distribute of dangerous drugs: male, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Public intoxication: 27, arrested at Rock The South-exterior.

Probation violation- illegally obtaining a credit/debit card: male, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Probation violation- chemical endangerment to child; illegal possession of a credit/debit card; theft of lost property, third degree: female, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Shoplifting, less than $500: male, 36, arrested on County Road 468.

Violation of a release order- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- attempting to elude a police officer: male, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

7/22

Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 19, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 24, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.

Possession of methamphetamine; driving under the influence of alcohol: 46, arrested on County Road 222/County Road 418.

Aggravated assault-non-family (gun): male, 73, arrested on County Road 469.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property; public intoxication: male, 18, arrested at Rock The South.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 27, arrested on County Road 558.

7/23

Failure to appear- domestic violence-strangulation or suffocation; burglary-residence (force): male, 32, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 29, arrested on County Road 1518.

Public intoxication: male, 65, arrested on County Road 395.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 43, arrested on County Road 1518.

Attempting to elude a police officer; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 27, arrested on County Road 1527/County Line.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you