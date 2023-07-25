Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday-Monday:
7/19
Burglary, third degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Cotton State Barns, 4th Street SW.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
7/20
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Theft of service, fourth degree: no location reported.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Unauthorized use of vehicle: no location reported.
Theft of service, fourth degree: no location reported.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
7/21
Domestic violence: County Road 469.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Theft of service-cash: no location reported.
Theft of service-cash: no location reported.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Theft of property, fourth degree-tent: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
7/22
Theft of property, first degree-miscellaneous: Dialsdale Drive SW.
Theft of property, first degree-2011 Kawasaki MC: Avenue C SE.
Forgery-forged paperwork: no location reported.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-damage to 2006 Ford Focus: 3rd Avenue SE.
7/23
Harassing Communications: no location reported.
Theft of property, third degree-grill: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
Harassing communications: no location reported.
Assault, second degree: County Road 469.
Harassing communications: no location reported.
7/24
Theft of property, first degree-2004 Chevy Trailblazer: County Road 222.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card-misc. charges: no location reported.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
Harassment: Mitchell Road NE.
Assault, third degree: Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
7/20
Assault; elder abuse: County Road 1718.
Burglary: County Road 388.
Burglary: County Road 1043.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1428.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 69 N.
Burglary: County Road 1281.
Burglary: County Road 1158.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1592.
7/21
Theft of property: County Road 1043.
Domestic violence: County Road 68.
Theft of property: County Road 1145.
Trespassing; theft of property: Hwy. 278 E.
Theft of property: Hwy. 69 S.
Burglary: County Road 587.
Theft of property: County Road 386.
Harassment: Hwy. 278 E.
Harassment: County Road 437.
Theft of property: County Road 508.
7/22
Domestic violence: County Road 223.
Domestic violence: County Road 1518.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 222.
Theft of property: County Road 504.
Criminal mischief; theft of property: County Road 1109.
Criminal mischief: County Road 469.
Assault: County Road 469.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.
7/23
Theft of property: County Road 1643.
Harassment: County Road 627.
Domestic violence: County Road 842.
Harassment: Wesley Avenue N.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1719.
Assault: County Road 1719.
Theft of property: County Road 653.
Harassment: County Road 1185.
Theft of property: County Road 1669.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 1527.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
7/20
Negotiating worthless instrument: female, 33, arrested at Cherokee Marathon.
Aggravated assault-family (knife): male, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 33, arrested on County Road 1428.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 33, arrested on County Road 1592.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 44, arrested on County Road 1568.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 59, arrested on Hwy. 69/County Road 1777.
Possession of marijuana; attempting to elude a police officer; public intoxication: male, 31, arrested at Rock The South.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing-enters/remains in dwelling: male, 33, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 42, arrested at Cherokee Marathon.
Elder abuse and neglect, second degree: male, 38, arrested on County Road 1718.
Destruction of property by prisoner: male, 35, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
7/21
Shoplifting: male, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 37, arrested on County Road 68.
Probation violation- sell/distribute of dangerous drugs: male, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: 27, arrested at Rock The South-exterior.
Probation violation- illegally obtaining a credit/debit card: male, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- chemical endangerment to child; illegal possession of a credit/debit card; theft of lost property, third degree: female, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Shoplifting, less than $500: male, 36, arrested on County Road 468.
Violation of a release order- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- attempting to elude a police officer: male, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/22
Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 19, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 24, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Possession of methamphetamine; driving under the influence of alcohol: 46, arrested on County Road 222/County Road 418.
Aggravated assault-non-family (gun): male, 73, arrested on County Road 469.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property; public intoxication: male, 18, arrested at Rock The South.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 27, arrested on County Road 558.
7/23
Failure to appear- domestic violence-strangulation or suffocation; burglary-residence (force): male, 32, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 29, arrested on County Road 1518.
Public intoxication: male, 65, arrested on County Road 395.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 43, arrested on County Road 1518.
Attempting to elude a police officer; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 27, arrested on County Road 1527/County Line.