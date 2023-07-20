Here is a look at the incidents reported by the Cullman Police Department for Sunday-Wednesday:
7/16
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
7/17
Criminal mischief, first degree; theft of property, first degree; criminal trespassing, second degree-copper tubing: T-Mobile Wireless, 2nd Avenue SW.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Criminal mischief, third degree-damaged property: Cullman Park and Rec, 1st Avenue SE/6th Street SE.
Burglary, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree-miscellaneous, damaged property: Cotton State Barns, 4th Street SW.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: no location reported.
7/18
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Attempted theft of property, first degree- 2023 Ford F-150: Eckenrod Ford.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Criminal trespassing: Peachtree Lane NW.
7/19
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Counterfeit $100: State of Alabama, County Road 1435.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash-no location reported.
Theft of property, second degree-medication: E. Hanceville Road SE.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday-Wednesday:
7/17
Theft of service, four counts: male, 59, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 1185.
Driving under the influence; attempting to elude; resisting arrest: male, 36, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
7/18
Possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 40, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 21, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
7/19
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 34, of Arab, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 31, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 32, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; insurance violation: female, 32, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license: male, 53, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving while license suspended: female, 50, of Arab, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
ere is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday-Wednesday:
7/17
Domestic violence: county Road 1145.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1763.
Domestic violence: County Road 1564.
Domestic violence: County Road 1435.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1635.
Trespassing; harassment: County Road 712.
Harassment: County Road 1507.
Criminal mischief: County Road 404.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 222.
Burglary: County Road 248.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1564.
Distribute/sell drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1621.
7/18
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1230.
Theft of property: Hwy. 69S.
Assault: County Road 1145.
7/19
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1568.
Burglary: County Road 365.
Domestic violence: County Road 1683.
Trespassing; harassment: County Road 463.
Theft of property: County Road 109.
Theft of property: County Road 1127.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; giving false name to law enforcement officer: County Road 541.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday-Wednesday:
7/17
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 28, arrested in Cullman.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 45, arrested on County Road 1635/County Road 1670.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 32, arrested on Park Drive.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 29, arrested on County Road 1673/County Road 1809.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 35, arrested on County Road 222.
Assault-harassment: male, 43, arrested on County Road 735.
Sell/distribution of dangerous drugs; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 26, arrested on County Road 1621/County Road 747.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision; failure to appear- no seat belt; driving while suspended, revoked, or cancelled; improper lane usage: female, 39, arrested on County Road 616.
7/18
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Simple assault-child abuse (family); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 32, arrested on County Road 1230.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; illegal possession of credit/debit card: male, 28, arrested at Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Jail.
Public intoxication: male, 44, arrested on Cemetery Road.
Failure to appear- non-support (child): male, 32, arrested on County Road 1367.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 27, arrested on County Road 1230.
Harassing communications: male, 63, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault-child abuse (family), two counts: female, 27, arrested on Hwy. 69 S/County Road 110.
7/19
Possession of marijuana, second degree; giving false identification to law enforcement; failure to appear- possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts; public intoxication; giving false identification to law enforcement: female, 33, arrested on County Road 541/County Line.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; promote prison contraband (drugs); insanitary facilities menacing public health; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 29, arrested at 500 2nd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- open container of alcohol in a vehicle; driving while license suspended: male, 53, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, two counts: female, 50, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; non-support (child); unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance: female, 36, arrested in Birmingham.