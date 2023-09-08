Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday-Tuesday:
8/31
Leaving the scene of an accident-damage to a 2002 Chevy Silverado & trailer: Hwy. 157.
9/3
Criminal mischief, third degree-damaged garage door: Ashwood Lane NW.
9/4
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
9/5
Leaving the scene of an accident-damage to a 2017 Chevy Silverado: City of Cullman, Swafford Road.
Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card-misc. charges: no location reported.
Burglary-miscellaneous: Ward Avenue NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
9/6
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, two counts-pistol: Northcrest Drive NW.
Theft of property, first degree-2018 Ford Transit: Inline Electric Supply, Broadway Drive SW.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-pistol, bag and clothing: 2nd Street SW.
ID theft: no location reported.
9/7
Theft of property, first degree-cash: Doug Doggett Jewelers, Compass Way SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Mary Carter Paint Store, 4th Street SE.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday-Thursday:
9/5
Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 28, of Empire, arrested in Hanceville.
9/6
Failure to appear- driving without a license: male, 38, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9/7
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 30, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Receiving stolen property, fourth degree: male, 49, of Addison, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 61, of Cullman, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; driving without a license; expired tag: male, 41, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Tuesday-Wednesday:
9/5
Violation of a protection order: County Road 1770.
Harassment: County Road 399.
Criminal mischief: I-65 NB/Exit 310.
Domestic violence: County Road 747.
Burglary; criminal mischief; resisting arrest: County Road 1428.
Theft of property: County Road 1652.
Harassment: 1st Avenue NW.
Theft of property: County Road 617.
Harassment: Mayfair Lane.
Domestic violence; menacing: Willow Road.
9/6
Domestic violence: County Road 1101.
Domestic violence: County Road 431.
Assault: County Road 1718.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 69 S.
Theft of property: County Road 437.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday-Wednesday:
9/4
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 34, arrested at Brown’s Old Store.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 59, arrested at Brown’s Old Store.
Failure to appear- fishing without a license; removed, falsified or unauthorized identification number; driving while license suspended; failure/refusal to display insurance; no/improper tag light: 29, arrested on County Road 431.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 45, arrested on County Road 1114.
Sell/distribute of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 46, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 231/County Road 1831.
9/5
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 50, arrested on Butler Street.
Domestic assault-menacing (gun): male, 35, arrested on Willow Road.
Grand Jury- sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old: female, 26, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Violation of a release order- counterfeiting, five counts; theft-miscellaneous: male, 24, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Resisting arrest; criminal mischief; burglary-residence (no force): male, 30, arrested on County Road 1428.
Failure to appear- driving license-not in possession: female, 34, arrested on County Road 1625.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 43, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 30, arrested on County Road 222/AL. Hwy. 69 S.
9/6
Assault-harassment: male, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; counterfeiting, two counts: male, 56, arrested on Hwy. 69 S./Dodge City Chevron.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 32, arrested on County Road 1101.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- auto theft: male, 56, arrested at 291 Food Mart.
Failure to appear- reckless endangerment: male, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- shoplifting: male, 56, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Financial exploitation of the elderly, first degree; financial exploitation of the elderly, second degree, eleven counts; stolen property; theft of property, second degree, $500-less than $1500: eight counts; shoplifting, $500-less than $1500: three counts: counterfeiting, twelve counts; financial exploitation of the elderly, third degree, fourteen counts; counterfeiting, fourteen counts; shoplifting, less than $500, fourteen counts: male, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.