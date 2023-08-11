Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday-Thursday:
8/7
Theft of property, second degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
8/9
Identity theft; theft of property, first degree: no location reported.
8/10
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Dollar General, Hwy. 278 W.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle: no location reported.
Theft of property, third degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
8/9
Violation of a protection order: male, 39, of Moulton, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/10
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 35, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: male, 35, of Jasper, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 40, of Jasper, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft by deception, fourth degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 33, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal mischief, third degree: male, 46, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, third degree: male, 22, of Birmingham, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
8/7
Theft of property: County Road 1344.
Harassment: County Road 1135.
Reckless driving: Hwy. 278 W.
Domestic violence: County Road 58.
Burglary: County Road 8.
8/8
Domestic violence: Brooklyn Road.
Possession of stolen property: I-65 SB/MM 291.
Theft of property: County Road 461.
Theft of property: County Road 216.
Theft of property: County Road 310.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: Hwy. 69 S.
8/9
Theft of property: Hwy. 69 N.
Burglary: County Road 2014.
Trespassing: County Road 1545.
Theft of property: Hwy. 157.
Domestic violence: County Road 696.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Reid Road.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
8/7
Counterfeiting; theft-miscellaneous-$500 less than $1500: female, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- assault-harassment: male, 34, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31 N.
Non-support-child: male, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/8
Permitting dogs to run at large: 36, arrested on County Road 385.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: 47, arrested at Staton Correctional Facility.
Non-support-child: male, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft-miscellaneous: male, 41, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 33, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- theft of services, $500-less than $1500; probation violation- buying/receiving stolen property: 35, arrested in Decatur.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of dangerous drugs, three counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 26, arrested on County Road 1435.
Possessing stolen property, $1500 or more; failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 29, arrested on I-65 SB/MM 290.
Failure to appear- identity theft, three counts; theft-firearms; negotiating worthless instrument: female, 45, arrested on County Road 1811.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 39, arrested in Decatur.
Possession of dangerous drugs: male, 36, arrested on Hwy. 69 S./County Road 117.
8/9
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; driving under the influence of a controlled substance: male, 44, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: male, 20, arrested on County Road 1087.
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: male, 44, arrested on County Road 1545.
Minor consume alcohol; minor in possession of alcohol: male, 18, arrested on County Road 1845.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; domestic assault-harassment (family); criminal mischief: male, 39, arrested at Garden City Pure.