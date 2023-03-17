Arrest handcuffs
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday, March 9 — Thursday, March 16:

3/9

Identity theft; theft of property, 1st degree-cash: no location reported.

3/13

Domestic violence-harassment: Hwy. 157.

3/14

Forgery, third degree-forged check: Napa Auto Parts, 6th Avenue SW.

3/15

Identity theft- no location reported.

3/16

Theft of lost property, second degree-purse and contents: no location reported.

Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: 4th Street SW.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday — Thursday:

3/14

Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 44, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 19, of Addison, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 51, of Cullman, arrested on Broadway Drive SW.

Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 39, of Joppa, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- expired tag; driving without a license: female, 33, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.

3/15

Illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card; obstructing justice using false identification: male, 40, of Falkville, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: female, 43, of Falkville, arrested on Hwy. 157.

3/16

Domestic violence, third degree: male, 36, of Arab, arrested on Tallyho Street.

Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 41, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 35, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.

Failure to appear- insurance violation; expired tag; failure to register vehicle; driving under the influence; driving while license revoked: male, 51, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:

3/13

Unlawful possession of marijuana: Hwy. 69 S.

Harassment: County Road 1435.

Harassment: Hwy. 91.

Harassment: County Road 463.

Burglary: County Road 222.

Burglary: County Road 67.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 569.

3/14

Criminal mischief; harassment: County Road 1240.

Harassment; cruelty to animals: County Road 1177.

Criminal tampering: County Road 4.

Burglary: County Road 48.

Domestic violence; interference with a domestic violence emergency call: County Road 1809.

3/15

Assault: Hwy. 69 S.

Violation of a protection order: Super Saver Road.

Theft of property: County Road 437.

Assault: Hwy. 31.

Violation of a protection order: Hwy. 69 S.

Criminal mischief: County Road 386.

Indecent exposure: Hwy. 69 S.

Theft of property: County Road 1043.

Violation of a protection order: County Road 437.

Sell/distribute drugs; unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hulaco Road.

Harassment; trespassing: County Road 1769.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:

3/13

Grand Jury-burglary-residence (force): male, 43, arrested at Hoover City Jail.

Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 33, arrested at Petro Gas Station.

Domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: male, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of methamphetamine: male, 18, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.

Grand Jury- sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, two counts: male, 64, arrested at Blountsville Police Department.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 28, arrested on County Road 316.

Possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear- burglary-residence (no force); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 40, arrested on County Road 569.

3/14

Probation violation- theft of property, second degree; theft of a firearm: male, 57, arrested in Cullman.

Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 55, arrested in Dodge City.

Failure to appear- driver’s license-not in possession: male, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Grand Jury- insurance fraud: female, 35, arrested on County Road 1584.

Permitting dogs to run at large: male, 30, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Probation violation- sexual abuse, first degree: male, 43, arrested at Bibb Correctional Facility.

Failure to appear- attempting to elude a police officer: male, 30, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 19, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Probation violation- failure to register as a sex offender; failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 53, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.

Domestic assault-harassment (family); theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500; interference with a domestic violence emergency call: male, 27, arrested on County Road 1809.

Violation of a release order- possession of dangerous drugs; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: female, 51, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SW.

3/15

Sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 60, arrested on Hulaco Road.

Aggravated assault-non family (other weapon): male, 34, arrested in Dodge City.

Violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 22, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.

Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 41, arrested on County Road 1273.

Stalking, second degree: male, 51, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 51, arrested on Hulaco Road.

Violation of a domestic violence protection order; bail jumping, second degree-domestic violence-strangulation or suffocation; rape; domestic violence, two counts: male, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- violation of an elder abuse protection order: male, 50, arrested on County Road 1352.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled, two counts: female, 37, arrested on County Road 38.

Bail Jumping, second degree-assault; harassment: male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: male, 24, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SW.

Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts: female, 42, arrested on County Road 489.

Indecent exposure; driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 59, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.

Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: male, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 43, arrested on County Road 1043.

Possession of an hallucinogen; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 43, arrested on Hulaco Road.

Counterfeiting; theft-miscellaneous, less than $500: male, 33, arrested at 322 Love’s.

