Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday, March 9 — Thursday, March 16:
3/9
Identity theft; theft of property, 1st degree-cash: no location reported.
3/13
Domestic violence-harassment: Hwy. 157.
3/14
Forgery, third degree-forged check: Napa Auto Parts, 6th Avenue SW.
3/15
Identity theft- no location reported.
3/16
Theft of lost property, second degree-purse and contents: no location reported.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: 4th Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday — Thursday:
3/14
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 44, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 19, of Addison, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 51, of Cullman, arrested on Broadway Drive SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 39, of Joppa, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- expired tag; driving without a license: female, 33, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
3/15
Illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card; obstructing justice using false identification: male, 40, of Falkville, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: female, 43, of Falkville, arrested on Hwy. 157.
3/16
Domestic violence, third degree: male, 36, of Arab, arrested on Tallyho Street.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 41, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 35, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; expired tag; failure to register vehicle; driving under the influence; driving while license revoked: male, 51, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
3/13
Unlawful possession of marijuana: Hwy. 69 S.
Harassment: County Road 1435.
Harassment: Hwy. 91.
Harassment: County Road 463.
Burglary: County Road 222.
Burglary: County Road 67.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 569.
3/14
Criminal mischief; harassment: County Road 1240.
Harassment; cruelty to animals: County Road 1177.
Criminal tampering: County Road 4.
Burglary: County Road 48.
Domestic violence; interference with a domestic violence emergency call: County Road 1809.
3/15
Assault: Hwy. 69 S.
Violation of a protection order: Super Saver Road.
Theft of property: County Road 437.
Assault: Hwy. 31.
Violation of a protection order: Hwy. 69 S.
Criminal mischief: County Road 386.
Indecent exposure: Hwy. 69 S.
Theft of property: County Road 1043.
Violation of a protection order: County Road 437.
Sell/distribute drugs; unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hulaco Road.
Harassment; trespassing: County Road 1769.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
3/13
Grand Jury-burglary-residence (force): male, 43, arrested at Hoover City Jail.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 33, arrested at Petro Gas Station.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: male, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine: male, 18, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Grand Jury- sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, two counts: male, 64, arrested at Blountsville Police Department.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 28, arrested on County Road 316.
Possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear- burglary-residence (no force); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 40, arrested on County Road 569.
3/14
Probation violation- theft of property, second degree; theft of a firearm: male, 57, arrested in Cullman.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 55, arrested in Dodge City.
Failure to appear- driver’s license-not in possession: male, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- insurance fraud: female, 35, arrested on County Road 1584.
Permitting dogs to run at large: male, 30, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Probation violation- sexual abuse, first degree: male, 43, arrested at Bibb Correctional Facility.
Failure to appear- attempting to elude a police officer: male, 30, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 19, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- failure to register as a sex offender; failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 53, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500; interference with a domestic violence emergency call: male, 27, arrested on County Road 1809.
Violation of a release order- possession of dangerous drugs; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: female, 51, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SW.
3/15
Sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 60, arrested on Hulaco Road.
Aggravated assault-non family (other weapon): male, 34, arrested in Dodge City.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 22, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 41, arrested on County Road 1273.
Stalking, second degree: male, 51, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 51, arrested on Hulaco Road.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order; bail jumping, second degree-domestic violence-strangulation or suffocation; rape; domestic violence, two counts: male, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- violation of an elder abuse protection order: male, 50, arrested on County Road 1352.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled, two counts: female, 37, arrested on County Road 38.
Bail Jumping, second degree-assault; harassment: male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: male, 24, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts: female, 42, arrested on County Road 489.
Indecent exposure; driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 59, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: male, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 43, arrested on County Road 1043.
Possession of an hallucinogen; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 43, arrested on Hulaco Road.
Counterfeiting; theft-miscellaneous, less than $500: male, 33, arrested at 322 Love’s.