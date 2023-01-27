Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday, Jan. 24 - Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:
1/24
Criminal trespassing, third degree: South Cash Solutions, 13th Street SW.
Theft of property, first degree-cash: Eva Bank.
1/24
Grand jury indictment- theft of property, first degree; theft of property, second degree, three counts; theft of property, third degree, seven counts; theft of property, fourth degree: female, 44, of Douglas, GA arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 45, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 60, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: female, 39, of Vinemont, arrested on Cherokee Ave SW/Co. Road 222.
1/25
Burglary, third degree-miscellaneous: 13th Street SW.
Forgery, third degree-forged check: St. Andrews Church.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle; receiving stolen property, fourth degree, three counts; theft of property, fourth degree-miscellaneous: No location reported.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-miscellaneous: No location reported.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
1/26
Theft of property, fourth degree-clothing: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Identity theft: no location reported.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday, Jan. 25 - Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:
1/25
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle; receiving stolen property, fourth degree, three counts; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; theft of property, fourth degree: male, 32, of Boaz, arrested on Brantley Avenue NW/Waldrop Street NW.
1/26
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 51, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 21, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: female, 38, of Holly Pond, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; disorderly conduct: female, 38, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, first degree, two counts; burglary, third degree, four counts; criminal mischief, second degree, two counts; criminal mischief, first degree; criminal mischief, third degree; theft of property, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: male, 49, of Hartselle, arrested in Hartselle.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Jan. 23 - Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023:
1/23
Assault: County Road 1344
Harassment: County Road 1356.
Burglary: County Road 1518.
Criminal mischief: County Road 437.
Theft of property: Hwy. 157.
Assault: 4th Street SW.
1/24
Domestic violence: County Road 1338.
Violation of protection order/criminal mischief: County Road 338.
Home repair fraud: County Road 1573.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1338.
Theft of services: Hwy. 157.
Criminal mischief: Hwy. 278 E.
Burglary: Logan Avenue SW.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1212.
1/25
Domestic violence: Day Gap Road.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; resisting arrest; obstruction of governmental operations: County Road 940.
Discharging firearm into occupied building: Hwy. 157.
Burglary: County Road 739.
Harassment: County Road 627.
Violation of a protection order: County Road 1485.
Criminal mischief: County Road 557.
Permitting dogs to run at large: County Road 504.
Domestic violence: County Road 1082.
Harassment: County Road 1551.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Jan. 23 - Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023:
1/23
Failure to appear- simple assault: male, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 39, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property, $1500 or more: male, 38, arrested on Exit 334.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 29, arrested on County Road 1344.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 22, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Probation revoked-promote prison contraband: male, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation revoked-possession of dangerous drugs: male, 63, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
1/24
Failure to appear-driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 60, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Harassment: female, 45, arrested on Lover's Lane.
Violation of a release order- unlawful distribution of a controlled substance: male, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of lost property, less than $500, 2 counts; obstruction of governmental operations; tampering with government records: male, 32, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Drug trafficking: female, 25, arrested on I-65.
Probation violation- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: male, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation-simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- burglary-residence (no force): male, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- counterfeiting; forged instrument: male, 53, arrested at UAB.
Probation revoked- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 41, arrested on County Road 431.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Drug trafficking: 25, arrested on I-65
Failure to appear- operating vehicle without insurance: male, 41, arrested on County Road 431.
1/25
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-A to M attempt to commit crime; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree, four counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; expired tag; theft of lost property; menacing-aggravated assault; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution; resisting arrest; buying/receiving stolen property, two counts; driving under the influence of other substance; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled, two counts; operating a vehicle without insurance; drunk/addict in possession of a firearm: male, 38, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 34, arrested on Day Gap Road.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 45, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Harassment: female, 27, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; resisting arrest; obstruction of governmental operations: male, 48, arrested at Family Dollar/Dollar Tree.