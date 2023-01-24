Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
1/23
Failure to appear- insurance violation- female, 29, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree- female, 29, of Joppa, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department:
1/16
Fraudulent use of credit, debit card-misc. charges: no location reported.
1/17
Harassment: no location reported.
Domestic violence; assault, second degree: 2nd Avenue NW.
1/18
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
1/20
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-damage to a 2016 Dodge Charger: Cullman Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Benchmark Way SW.
Burglary, third degree- weed eater: 1st Avenue NE
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to a 2014 Dodge Ram: 2nd Avenue SW.
Burglary, third degree-miscellaneous: 13th Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, second degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
Identity theft; Theft of property, third degree-cash: no location reported.
Theft of property-miscellaneous: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
1/21
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Hwy. 157.
1/22
Criminal trespassing: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
1/23
Burglary, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree-miscellaneous: 13th Street SW.
Burglary, third degree: Hospital Discount Pharmacy, 4th Street SW.