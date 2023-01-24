Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:

1/23

Failure to appear- insurance violation- female, 29, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree- female, 29, of Joppa, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department:

1/16

Fraudulent use of credit, debit card-misc. charges: no location reported.

1/17

Harassment: no location reported.

Domestic violence; assault, second degree: 2nd Avenue NW.

1/18

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.

1/20

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-damage to a 2016 Dodge Charger: Cullman Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Benchmark Way SW.

Burglary, third degree- weed eater: 1st Avenue NE

Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to a 2014 Dodge Ram: 2nd Avenue SW.

Burglary, third degree-miscellaneous: 13th Street SW.

Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, second degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Hwy. 157.

Identity theft; Theft of property, third degree-cash: no location reported.

Theft of property-miscellaneous: Walmart, Olive Street SW.

1/21

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Hwy. 157.

1/22

Criminal trespassing: Walmart, Olive Street SW.

1/23

Burglary, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree-miscellaneous: 13th Street SW.

Burglary, third degree: Hospital Discount Pharmacy, 4th Street SW.

