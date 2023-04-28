Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Sunday-Thursday:
4/23
Theft of property-miscellaneous, Hwy. 157.
4/26
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Wal-Mart, Olive Street, SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
4/27
Criminal trespassing, third degree: 9th Avenue SW.
Domestic violence: Lessman Circle SW.
Harassing communications: no location reported.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
4/26
Theft of property, first degree, eleven counts: male, 39, of Cullman, arrested on Heritage Way SE.
4/27
Criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 47, of Cullman, arrested on 9th Avenue SW.
Domestic violence, third degree: female, 25, of Cullman, arrested on Lessman Circle SW.
Theft of property, third degree: male, 34, of Hanceville, arrested in Lawrence County.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; failure to register a vehicle; insurance violation: female, 47, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
4/24
Domestic violence: County Road 771.
Domestic violence: County Road 1269.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 222.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: I-65 SB/mm 291.
Domestic violence: County Road 1098.
Harassment: 2nd Avenue NW.
Domestic violence: County Road 573.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs: County Road 559.
4/25
Resisting arrest: County Road 1371.
Violation of a protection order: County Road 222.
Theft of property: County Road 1233.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1282.
Domestic violence: County Road 1376.
Criminal surveillance: Leonard Road.
Robbery: Hwy. 91.
4/26
Criminal mischief: County Road 1152.
Theft of property: County Road 1114.
Harassment: County Road 520.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: Olive Street.
Domestic violence: County Road 1776.
Harassment: County Road 1545.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
4/24
Negotiating worthless instrument: female, 72, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 1621.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs: female, 33, arrested on U.S. 231/County Road 1850.
Negotiating worthless instrument; failure to appear- failure to immunize dog/cat for rabies; failure to obey a police officer; public intoxication: female, 63, arrested on County Road 1269.
Probation revoked- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 19, arrested at Trimble Supersaver.
Simple assault (family): male, 29, arrested on County Road 771.
Theft-miscellaneous, less than $500: male, 66, arrested on County Road 1685.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; sale of stolen property, less than $500: male, 30, arrested on County Road 1223/County Road 1163.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 27, arrested on I-65 SB/mm 291.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 62, arrested on County Road 771.
4/25
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; no seat belt: female, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Diversion violation-obstruction-using false identification: female, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises; harassing communications: male, 24, arrested at Snead Marathon.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): male, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Resisting arrest; failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: female, 41, arrested on County Road 1371/County Road 1467.
Failure to appear- simple assault-harassment: male, 26, arrested at Nesmith Exxon.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 57, arrested at Walker's.
4/26
Failure to appear- receiving stolen vehicle: male, 36, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; promote prison contraband (drugs); attempting to elude a police officer; public intoxication: male, 60, arrested at Joppa 4-Way.
Simple assault-child abuse (family); possession of dangerous drugs: female, 39, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: female, 33, arrested at Ace Hardware, Dodge City.
Failure to appear- failure/refusal to display insurance: male, 61, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 1621.
Non-support-parent: male, 38, arrested on Hulaco Road.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; exposure to possible physical injury: male, 37, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.