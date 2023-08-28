Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday and Saturday:
8/25
Theft of property, fourth degree-crossbow: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree-miscellaneous: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to 2010 Chevy Silverado: 5th Street SE.
8/26
Harassing communications: no location reported.
Theft of service, second degree: All Steak Restaurant, 3rd Avenue SE.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
8/25
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; insurance violation; driving while license suspended; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 33, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: male, 34, of Falkville, arrested on 1st Street SW/Hickory Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 45, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 37, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Street SW/Rosemont Avenue SW.
Disorderly conduct: female, 39, of Holly Pond, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
8/26
Minor in possession/consumption of an alcoholic beverages: male, 20, of Cullman, arrested on Oak Drive NE/ 2nd Avenue NE.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 35, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 1612.
Public intoxication; resisting arrest: male, 29, of Cullman, arrested on Fantasia Drive NW.
8/27
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts: male, 39, of Morgan City, OR, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 21, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
8/24
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 940.
Violation of a protection order: County Road 623.
Harassment: Hwy. 31.
Harassment: County Road 109.
Domestic violence: County Road 831.
Criminal mischief; theft of property: County Road 109.
8/25
Sell/distribute marijuana: Ward Avenue SW.
8/26
Theft of property: County Road 160.
Domestic violence: County Road 813.
Violation of a protection order: County Road 623.
8/27
Domestic violence: County Road 1400.
Domestic violence: County Road 1422.
Theft of property: County Road 109.
Domestic violence: Willow Springs Drive.
Criminal mischief; theft of property; unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 62.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1534.
Assault; criminal mischief; trespassing: County Road 19.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
8/24
Probation violation- burglary-residence (no force), two counts; burglary-residence (force): male, 33, arrested at Vestavia Hills Police Department.
Theft-other vehicle: male, 31, arrested on County Road 842.
Grand Jury- elder abuse and neglect, second degree: female, 35, arrested on Hwy. 67.
Grand Jury- elder abuse and neglect, second degree: male, 41, arrested on Hwy. 67.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 50, arrested on County Road 831/County Road 827.
Violation of a release order- sodomy, first degree-being 16 years older or older engaging: male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- possession of child pornography, two counts: female, 32, arrested on County Road 731.
Grand Jury- dissemination/display of child pornography, two counts; possession with intent to disseminate child pornography, two counts: male, 36, arrested on County Road 731.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 48, arrested on County Road 940/County Road 955.
8/25
Probation violation- robbery-residence (other weapon): male, 30, arrested on I-65/mm 271.
Cruelty to animals: female, 31, arrested on County Road 431.
Theft-miscellaneous: female, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 42, arrested on Hwy. 278 W/County Road 1147.
Sell/distribute marijuana: male, 28, arrested on Ward Avenue NW.
Grand Jury- obstructing justice using a false identity-fictitious person: male, 37, arrested at Dothan Police Department.
8/26:
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; promote prison contraband (drugs): male, 37, arrested on I-65/mm 282.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Shoplifting, less than $500; failure to appear- simple assault (family): female, 21, arrested on County Road 451.
Reckless endangerment: male, 49, arrested on County Road 643.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 23, arrested on County Road 385.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; driver’s license-not in possession: female, 56, arrested on County Road 385.
8/27:
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 47, arrested on Hwy. 231/Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 34, arrested on County Road 1534.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 19, arrested on Willow Springs Road.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force); ex-felon in possession of a firearm; altering a firearm identification or possession; aggravated assault-family (strong arm); menacing-aggravated assault; Grand Jury- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit; ex-felon in possession of a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.