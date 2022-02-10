In the United States, 30 percent of people are eligible to donate blood each year — but less than 5 percent of people do. LifeSouth and The Cullman Times are pitching in to get those numbers up locally with a blood drive later this month; one that keeps donated blood and plasma right here in the Cullman community.
“Cullman Regional receives anywhere between five and ten pints of blood every single day, which means that every single day, on average, someone in the Cullman area is in need of a blood transfusion,” says Kami Mitchell, LifeSouth’s district community development coordinator for this area.
“LifeSouth takes pride in being Cullman’s community blood center. When you give blood at LifeSouth, you can be assured that you’re helping to save Cullman lives. That sets us apart from a lot of blood centers — all of which do amazing work — but we are local, and our blood is going to local hospitals. When you talk about ‘saving your neighbor,’ that just hits a little deeper.”
This year’s drive will take place on Monday, Feb. 21, directly across from the Times’ offices at the parking lot of First United Methodist Church. The LifeSouth bus will be on site to greet donors from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Both locally and across the U.S., donated blood is in short supply. Mitchell says that donating is quick and easy, and a gratifying way to help shore up a vital ongoing need.
“Every two seconds in the United States, someone is in need of a blood transfusion. We’re actually suffering a nationwide blood shortage now,” Mitchell says. “In today’s world, ‘shortage’ is a word that gets thrown around a lot. But I feel that the blood shortage is one that we can overcome — because all we have to do is roll up our sleeve.”
Though LifeSouth staff will exercise COVID-19 precautions and be fully masked, local donors don’t have to be masked or vaccinated to take part in this year’s drive.
“Your vaccination status does not hinder you from giving blood,” Mitchell explains. “Well take your blood whether you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated. Once donated blood goes through our centrifuge and we irradiate it, there will be no antibodies that distinguish a vaccinated donor’s blood from that of someone who is not vaccinated. For donors, wearing a mask is optional: they will not be required to wear a mask to donate blood, but our staff will all be masked.
“There is a question on the form, when you donate, that does ask whether you’ve received any kind of vaccination in the past two weeks, but that’s not specific to the COVID vaccine,” she adds. “That’s a precaution that’s always been in place, because there are some existing vaccinations that do affect the blood we’re able to accept.”
Donors at the Feb. 21 blood drive will receive a T-shirt and a $10 e-gift card to recognize their contribution in helping shore up the Cullman area’s blood supply — plus the satisfaction of knowing they’ve pitched in to keep their community prepared. “No one wakes up in the morning thinking that they’re going to be involved in a trauma accident or have that need for blood,” Mitchell. “It may not ever cross your mind until you need it — so the time to do something about it is now.”
