Alabama’s Congressional delegation was split down party lines on the impeachment vote, with all the Republicans voting against impeaching President Donald Trump for the second time and the state’s lone Democratic representative voting in favor of impeachment.
U.S. Representatives Jerry Carl (R-Mobile), Barry Moore (R-Enterprise), Mike Rogers (R-Saks), Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) all voted against charging Trump with inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) voted to impeach the president.
Aderholt, who represents Cullman County and was one of more than 100 House members to vote against certifying election results a week ago, released a statement Wednesday:
“The storming of the United States Capitol was an American tragedy. As someone who was in the chamber of the House of Representatives that day, I can tell you it was a dark day in American history. The actions of those who broke into the building are unacceptable and undefendable. As I stated last week, our goal now should be on unifying our nation and to prayerfully seek answers to our nation’s problems.
“While I understand Democrats wanting to express their anger in the form of impeachment, the act, which is more symbolic than actionable, causes more division and does not advance unity or healing. The United States Senate leader has stated that the Senate will not be able to even begin a trial until after President Trump has already left office next week.
“I believe that it would be in the best interest of all Americans for us to focus on cooling tensions, finding common ground and praying for this nation as we face so many challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic. In all sincerity, I do not believe that the impeachment today does anything to move our great constitutional republic forward.”
