Heavy rainfall expected from Ida

The remnants of Ida are expected to bring heavy amounts of rain to the region today and tomorrow

 National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for areas in North Alabama, including Cullman, from 1 p.m. today until late Tuesday night.

According to the NWS Huntsville station, "The remnants of Hurricane Ida will move northeastward across the Tennessee Valley as a tropical depression from late tonight through Tuesday. This will bring a prolonged period of widespread moderate to locally heavy rainfall to the region during this period. The threat for flash flooding will be highest with bands of showers and embedded thunderstorms that may repeatedly move across the same locations."

The weather services said there is also a risk of brief tornadoes later this evening and overnight.

