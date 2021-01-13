VINEMONT — The town of South Vinemont's newest council member was officially sworn into office during Tuesday night's meeting.
Charlotte Cosper, a longtime resident of the town was sworn in by Cullman County Probate Judge Tammy Brown. She was appointed to the position during a special council meeting last week, and was selected to fill a seat left vacant after town councilman and former mayor J.D. Marcum passed away in November.
Cosper said she has been a resident of the town for 42 years, and while she's never been involved in politics before, she is looking forward to taking on the challenge to help make the town better for its residents.
"It's all new for me, but I am excited," she said. "I love Vinemont."
She said she has already been approached by some members of the community about some of their wants for the town, and one of those that she hopes to address is bringing more services and opportunities to the town's senior population.
"That's something I would like to see the council talking about," she said.
The council also passed a resolution to authorize Mayor Reggie Dodson to sign a franchise agreement with Sprout Fiber Internet. The Cullman Electric Co-op will soon be offering the high-speed fiber internet to its customers, and the franchise agreement will allow the service to be offered to the residents of South Vinemont, Dodson said.
Councilman Chris Thompson also reported that the disc golf course is open for players in the town's, and recommended that the town place one or two garbage cans with plastic gloves or bags for people who have trash while they are playing or have their dogs with them.
He said the town hopes to host some disc golf tournaments in the future to bring some more people into the town to see what it has to offer.
"Vinemont's a really nice town," he said. "People don't even know that beautiful park is there."
In other business, the council:
Adopted Ordinance No. 2021-01-01 to update the Rules of Procedure for the Town Council.
Passed a resolution to authorize Mayor Dodson to sign a reciprocal agreement with the State of Alabama Department of Revenue.
Authorized Town Clerk Kayecea Sasser to attend the Municipal Clerks Spring Institute.
Approved a Community Blood Drive hosted by LifeSouth to be held at the Vinemont Community Center on Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
