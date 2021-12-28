Of course Phyllis Little would be saying goodbye to her long career just as a fresh round of bad weather’s on the way.
For 26 years at the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency — the past 18 years as its director — she’s been the alert, accessible presence who anchors the county’s emergency response nerve center for everything from disastrous storms to gaping sinkholes to hazardous spills and more.
Two days before her long EMA tenure ends for good, Little was the reluctant focus of attention as local officials, coworkers, emergency response staff and others wished her well (and shared some cake) at Tuesday’s meeting of the Cullman County Commission.
Even at the last commission meeting she’ll ever have to attend on official EMA business, she had business to attend to: Before everyone could pose for photos and get to the cake, she had to take her turn at the podium during the meeting, explaining EMA-related agenda items for the commission to approve.
That’s how it always is with Little, whose on-the-job performance has garnered her honors both locally and nationally. In 2018, she earned her profession’s highest awards at both the state and national level; last year, The Times selected her as its Distinguished Citizen for 2020. But amid recognition, there are still some things about her 26 years at the EMA office that people may not know.
“I’m the longest-serving employee of both Civil Defense and EMA in Cullman County,” she says, after plenty of prodding to serve up even a small slice of self-recognition. “I am the longest-serving EMA director as well. And I’m the only woman who has ever held that position.”
She says these things quietly and with no hint of vanity, almost as though they’re long-deferred afterthoughts to the pragmatic, everyday needs she’s overseen from the EMA’s basement office on Beech Avenue. Real accomplishment, for Little, is more readily found in how she carried out her duty.
“I hope that I made a difference; that I’m leaving things better than when I started,” she says.
Though she’s been in the thick of all kinds of local disasters, Little remembers the 2011 tornadoes as the galvanizing event that gives context to the community’s spirit in coming together when bad things happen.
“After the 2011 storms — the way the community pulled together…that’s probably the thing I will remember most,” she says.
“And when I say ‘community,’” she adds, gesturing to a stenciled map of Cullman County on the wall, “I mean the whole community. Not this little group or that little group; I don’t meant just the City of Cullman or just the City of Hanceville. I mean the whole community. That’s something that didn’t happen in most other counties that were affected that day; even in the counties that were affected as much as we were or worse.”
“Things didn’t just get that way overnight. It was the relationships that already were in place between EMA and the public safety community. The community organizations; the nonprofits — all of them played a big part; were ready to play a part, in how everyone was able to work together. All of it sticks out as the brightest ‘light’ among the things we were all able to accomplish, over the years.”
Being EMA director is a demanding job, and Little will likely have to adjust to newfound freedoms, however welcome they may be, as she embarks on her retirement. Naturally, she’s not going away completely.
“Before I started this job, I was in the volunteer fire department. I had to give that up, because I couldn’t keep up with that and the director’s job. So I might do that again, in some way. I probably won’t be dragging hoses, but I might look at getting involved again,” she says.
“And, I’ve already sent [Commission on Aging director] Stephanie Lawson an email — just to let her know that, if she needs someone to come to a senior citizens’ meeting and help them program weather radios, to get in touch.
“I’m not dead yet,” she jokes. “Even in retirement, there are still all kinds of ways to stay engaged — and I plan to do that. I’ll be around.”
