Resurfacing on Interstate-65 in Cullman County switched this week from nighttime work to daytime work and will continue for the next few weeks due to colder nighttime weather and temperature restrictions for materials in the final pavement layer.
Work hours on the project will be from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, Mondays through Thursdays. Motorists are advised to expect delays due to single-lane closures. Please reduce speed and be prepared to merge.
Good Hope Contracting is currently paving the final layer on the $4,111,380 project to resurface about 11 miles of I-65 from south of Exit 305 (County Road 222) in Good Hope to Hurricane Creek near Vinemont. Weather permitting, paving is anticipated to be complete in mid-October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.