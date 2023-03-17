More than 1,000 students had the opportunity to try their hand at virtual welding, saw a simulated radiation therapy treatment, learned about forensic psychology and more on Tuesday during the Wallace State Community College Spring Showcase.
The event was offered to area 10th graders to give them a look at the programs Wallace State offers and a glimpse into careers they can choose from. About a dozen high schools from Blount, Cullman and Winston counties participated in the event.
“Each year we invite 10th grade students to Wallace State to help them discover a possible career,” said Stacey Sivley, Director of Recruiting and Dual Enrollment. “While some students may have a clear idea of what field they want to work in, many are still trying to figure that out. This is a way to introduce them to a wide variety of possibilities.”
“It’s great because it expands my knowledge of these programs,” said Nicolas Gregory of Fairview High School. “I’ve been wanting to do welding and today I learned more about the types of welding.”
“It lets me know what I’m interested in so when I’m older I’ll know what I’d like to do,” said Trace Richardson, also of Fairview High School.
Among the highlights of the day, students toured the Simulation Center in the School of Nursing and Center for Science to visit with each of the college’s Health Science programs. Other programs were set up inside the building’s Peinhardt Conference, where students could take turns styling hair at the Salon and Spa Management table, learn about the Poultry Science 2+2 partnership with Auburn University, hear from the award-winning Cybersecurity instructors from the Computer Science program, get food samples from the Culinary Arts program and more. In the new Technical Center for Welding Education and Entrepreneurship, students took turns on the virtual welders, operated a robotic arm, or pressed a penny using a machine from Machine Tool Technology.
The students were also entertained by the Wallace State Jazz Band, Wallace State Singers, Pride Line Dance Team and the Wallace State Cheerleaders.
Priority registration for summer and fall semesters will begin April 3, with registration for all students on April 6. Summer 2023 classes begin May 24. Fall 2023 classes begin Aug. 18. For more information, visit wallacestate.edu, call 256-352-8000 or come by Lion Central in the lobby of the James C. Bailey Center Monday-Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.