If you want to see Cullman from above, you won’t have to wait until next Saturday’s Nov. 5 Veterans Day celebration to head to Cullman Regional Airport and score a front-row seat to the skies.
Thanks to an early arrival from its operators, public helicopter tours aboard a Bell UH-1 Iroquois chopper — better know from its Vietnam War days as the Huey — will be available beginning Friday, Nov. 4, in addition to the already-announced availability on the Nov. 5 day of the main event.
Friday rides will begin at 1 p.m. and run through 5 p.m., ringing in at $75 per passenger. Showing up a day early might make for a more direct path into the cockpit, offering riders a chance to avoid Saturday’s crowds. Staged by the Ozark, Alabama-baed Friends of Army Aviation nonprofit, the tours are open-air, which means you’ll definitely want to dress warmly.
Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online or at the airport on the day of the event. Visit the organization’s landing page at https://friendsofarmyaviation.org/foaa-event/cullman-ride-event/ for complete information on how to get your tickets, as well as other need-to-know basics before arriving at the airport.
For more on the Veterans Day event, check out cullmanveteransday.com.