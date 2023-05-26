There’s a new installation at Cullman’s Veterans Memorial Park, and it’s an easy one to spot: Perched high above the grounds at the park and its surrounding Sportsman Lake environs, it’s a restored relic of the Vietnam War era: A Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter, better known as the “Huey” aircraft that came to symbolize the United States’ prolonged 1960s engagement in a conflict that framed, for an entire generation, a fraught commingling of popular culture and stateside politics.
For American soldiers and their families, though, the war meant far more than that. The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration maintains documentation on more than 58,000 U.S. casualties for service members who perished either overseas or, owing to line-of-duty injuries, back at home once their duty tours had ended. And on Saturday, local veterans will dedicate the park’s newest monument to five soldiers with Cullman County ties — soldiers whose deaths number among the Vietnam casualty total.
In thematic keeping with the aeronautical nature of the park’s new military monument, each of the soldiers to be honored at the ceremony was killed in action while airborne during the Vietnam War. At the park’s annual Memorial Day ceremony (scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27), retired U.S. Army Colonel Don Fallin — a Fairview native — will lead the Huey installation’s dedication, sounding out the names of the five fallen soldiers while recognizing their descendants and family members in attendance. Local veteran Clarence Benefield — himself a helicopter gunner in Vietnam and an American Legion chaplain — will offer the somber ceremony’s invocation.
Though the soldiers’ lives were cut short decades ago, the vigilant memory of local veterans assures their service will never be forgotten in Cullman. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend the ceremony and join with veterans and their families in commemorating the lives not only of these five soldiers, but of all the U.S. service members who gave their all in conflicts that have spanned every American era.
Below is a listing of the five service members set to be honored on Saturday:
Wayne Hyatt
U.S. Marine Maj. Wayne Hyatt was a Hanceville High School graduate, and a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. According to Naval Academy records, he married his wife Carol at Hanceville First Baptist Church in 1959, using his ceremonial service sword to cut the wedding cake. Maj. Hyatt died at age 36 on his third tour of duty, perishing along with four crew members and three passengers in 1971 aboard a Sikorsky CH-53 “Sea Stallion” helicopter over Vietnam.
Orman Phillips
A Bremen native born in 1930, Army pilot Orman Phillips was 36 years old when he died in a March 5, 1967 helicopter crash aboard a Boeing CH-47 Chinook aircraft in Vietnam. The crash claimed the lives of at least six other people, four of them members of Phillips’ crew.
Neil Jones
Born in 1946, Neil Wade Jones played football for the Cullman Bearcats before serving as an Army crew chief and door gunner in Vietnam. He died aboard a Hughes OH-6 Cayuse light helicopter, downed by enemy fire, while responding to a downed aircraft engagement in Vietnam’s Quảng Trị province in December of 1971.
Bill Schmale
U.S. Army Maj. Bill Schmale of Cullman died in August of 1968 at age 34 aboard a Hughes OH-6 Cayuse light helicopter, downed under enemy fire in a crash that also claimed the lives of three of Schmale’s crew members. A graduate of Auburn University, Schmale died in action while on his third Vietnam combat tour.
William Phillips
A south Alabama native with Mississippi ancestry, U.S. Army Lt. Col. William Phillips was killed in action in February of 1967 in the former Hậu Nghĩa province of South Vietnam. He was a veteran of the Korean conflict before his Vietnam deployment. Phillips had served in Vietnam for a little more than a month when the Huey helicopter he was piloting was struck by an enemy explosive charge, killing both Phillips and one other Army crew member. His widow, Betty, lived in Cullman and was an active member of the volunteer and civic community until her death, at the age of 86, in July of 2017.