The Cullman County Sheriff's Department expressed sentiments over the officers' shooting in Huntsville: "Our thoughts are with our friends at the Huntsville Police Department. Two of their officers were injured today while on a call. Praying for healing for both officers and peace for their families."
From the Huntsville Police Department: "The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a shooting call at 4:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of Governors House Drive. When officers arrived, a female shooting victim was located.
"Two responding HPD Officers were shot by an offender at the scene. The Officers were transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening-injuries.
"The offender barricaded himself inside an apartment at the scene.
"The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted Huntsville Police. The offender was apprehended about 6:20 p.m. and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"There is no further information to release at this time."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.