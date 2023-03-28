Huntsville Police Department

The Cullman County Sheriff's Department expressed sentiments over the officers' shooting in Huntsville: "Our thoughts are with our friends at the Huntsville Police Department. Two of their officers were injured today while on a call. Praying for healing for both officers and peace for their families."

From the Huntsville Police Department: "The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a shooting call at 4:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of Governors House Drive. When officers arrived, a female shooting victim was located.

"Two responding HPD Officers were shot by an offender at the scene. The Officers were transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

"The offender barricaded himself inside an apartment at the scene.

"The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted Huntsville Police. The offender was apprehended about 6:20 p.m. and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"There is no further information to release at this time."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you