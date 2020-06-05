Hospice of Cullman County, Inc., the fundraising arm of Cullman Regional Hospice has canceled the 2020 MEGA CASH Draw Down, its largest annual fundraiser benefiting indigent patients.
The decision was made by the Hospice of Cullman County, Inc. Board of Directors due to a variety of factors including the ability to effectively social distance attendees during this year’s event as well as financial hardships of local community members and businesses.
“Many local businesses support this event each year through generous donations of door prizes and by purchasing tickets,” Randy Weathersby, Hospice Board Member Event Chair said in a press release. “We realize that many of these same supporters have experienced hardships throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want those supporters to have time to recover.”
The Cullman Regional Hospice and Hospice of Cullman County Board thank the generosity and dedicated support of the event and mission of Hospice over the years.
“We are confident a bright future lies ahead for Cullman Regional Hospice and our entire community,” Weathersby said. “We anxiously await the return of our traditional MEGA CASH Drawdown event in 2021 with all of our wonderful supporters and friends.”
Hospice of Cullman County, Inc. is a volunteer-led Board of Directors that oversees the Indigent Patient Care Fund of Cullman Regional Hospice in order to provide care to the citizens of Cullman County regardless of their ability to pay. Each year the Hospice, Inc. Board facilitates fundraisers to assist patients and their families with hospice care as well as everyday living expenses such as utility bills, prescriptions not covered under their diagnosis, food, shelter, gasoline, clothes and basic life necessities. Hospice of Cullman County, Inc. is a 501(c)3, non-profit and all donations are tax deductible as allowable by IRS rules and regulations. For more information, or to contribute to the Hospice Indigent Care Fund, visit HospiceofCullmanCounty.com.
