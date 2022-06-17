Hospice of Cullman County, Inc. of Cullman Regional Hospice announced the MEGA CASH Draw Down, its largest annual fundraiser benefiting indigent patients, will be held on Thursday, July 28 at 6 p.m. This year’s event features a chance to win $10,000 while also enjoying dinner, door prizes and much more.
Dinner will be served to ticket holders at 5:30 p.m. with the MEGA CASH Draw Down beginning promptly at 6 p.m. This year’s meal will be courtesy of Morrison’s Food Service. In addition, the event will feature wonderful prizes and auction items, including a five night stay at the SanDestin Golf and Beach Resort, as well as the annual cake auction.
Tickets cost $100 each; however, ticket holders can add $25 insurance to their ticket which allows the ticket to have a second-chance at the grand prize. As an added BONUS to ticket holders who attend, they will have a chance to win additional cash prizes of $500 and $1,000. All monies raised will fund indigent patient care.
Tickets for the Draw Down can be purchased from the Cullman Regional Hospice office — or can be purchased from one of the following Hospice of Cullman County, Inc. board members: Frances Cooper, Nell Dunlap, Martha Hart, Blanche Kent, Clara Kent, Mike Manning, Deborah McAfee, Emily Johnston, Bill Oliver, James Tackett, Amy Walker, Sadie Wootten, Missy Blaylock, Kami Borden or Randy Weathersby.
The MEGA CASH Draw Down will be in the Traditions Bank Operations Center located at 107 Third Avenue, NW, behind the Traditions Bank main office. For more information or to buy tickets for the Draw Down, please call the Hospice office at (256) 739-5185.